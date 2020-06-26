Advanced search

Complaints mount after recent allegations of anti-social behaviour in Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 16:59 26 June 2020

Windmill Hill in Hitchin has become the centre of a debate between residents after anti-social behaviour complaints have been made. Picture: Dan Wilson

Windmill Hill in Hitchin has become the centre of a debate between residents after anti-social behaviour complaints have been made. Picture: Dan Wilson

Daniel Wilson

Hitchin’s Windmill Hill has become the centre of attention this week, after residents complained of alleged anti-social behaviour and littering in the area.

North Hertfordshire District Council and community police officers have all been contacted by residents, with some complaining about a rise in anti-social behaviour, noise and littering on Windmill Hill since Monday.

But many are split on what has happened recently at Windmill Hill – with some lambasting the perceived lack of action by police, while others praised a group who cleaned up the area.

NHDC Cllr Sam Collins said: “People need to understand that the hill is next to quite a lot of people’s homes.

“Many of those who live there accept that people gather there in evenings, but the levels of noise and litter are currently unacceptable.

“Residents are understandably fed up of those selfish individuals who ignore the fact that they are disturbing lots of people.

“If people were congregating in small groups, not being loud and taking home their litter I don’t think there would be any issue. But what’s going on now is just unacceptable.”

You may also want to watch:

One Walsworth Road resident says the noise has been insufferable in recent days, and says they have found used needles, broken trees and human excrement in the nearby Windmill Hill Woods.

“For the last four or five nights there has been excessive noise, music and shouting up until about 2am on the Hill.

“It’s so bad that we have to have our windows closed, and they’re rattling because of the noise. I have two young kids and it’s not fair on them.

“In Windmill Hill Woods, we’ve found human excrement, old needles and other used drug stuff. We want to see some action taken on this.”

But, other residents argued that so long as people tidied up after their visit, they had no issues with the groups that congregate on Windmill Hill.

James Duncan said: “As long as they clean up after themselves and young people are safe I don’t see an issue, it’s not like they have anywhere else to go.”

Harriet May added: “Personally, I like seeing people enjoying themselves there and not everyone has gardens! Yes they should go home when the sun goes down and pick up their rubbish.”

Herts police have been contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man left with two black eyes in violent Stevenage robbery

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following a robbery in Stevenage.

Proposals for new Stevenage bus station given green light

Aerial view of the proposed interchange south of the Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre. Picture: SBC

No coronavirus deaths at East and North Herts NHS Trust hospitals since June 10

East & North Herts NHS Trust hasn't recorded a coronavirus death for the last 13 days. Picture: Danny Loo

Letchworth cash and carry to open on Saturdays amid popular demand

The cash and carry will now be open three days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

Stolen vehicle ends up on roof after collision in Hitchin

Did you witness this incident in Hitchin? Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man left with two black eyes in violent Stevenage robbery

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following a robbery in Stevenage.

Proposals for new Stevenage bus station given green light

Aerial view of the proposed interchange south of the Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre. Picture: SBC

No coronavirus deaths at East and North Herts NHS Trust hospitals since June 10

East & North Herts NHS Trust hasn't recorded a coronavirus death for the last 13 days. Picture: Danny Loo

Letchworth cash and carry to open on Saturdays amid popular demand

The cash and carry will now be open three days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

Stolen vehicle ends up on roof after collision in Hitchin

Did you witness this incident in Hitchin? Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Complaints mount after recent allegations of anti-social behaviour in Hitchin

Windmill Hill in Hitchin has become the centre of a debate between residents after anti-social behaviour complaints have been made. Picture: Dan Wilson

Time to vote in poll on Covid the Cobra’s permanent Stevenage home

People of all ages have added brightly-painted stones to Covid the Cobra. Picture: Dawn Parnell

Bingo is back! Stevenage Mecca hall to reopen next month

Mecca Bingo in Stevenage will reopen on July 4. Picture: Daniel Wilson

Flag takes centre stage as Lister Hospital marks Pride Month

Lister Hospital in Stevenage raised the Pride Flag on site yesterday. Picture: Pixabay.

Long road to recovery for consultant at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital who contracted COVID-19

Kate Steiner, a consultant at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, has been ill at home since contracting coronavirus two months ago. Courtesy of Kate Steiner