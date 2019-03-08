Win

Win tickets to Billy Joe Saunders v Shefat Isufi this Saturday

Boxing promoter Frank Warren and Billy Joe Saunders announce his next fight against Shefat Isufi at the Lamex stadium, home of Stevenage FC. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

The Comet has teamed up with Stevenage FC to give away two pairs of tickets to this Saturday's WBO World Super Middleweight title fight between Billy Joe Saunders and Shefat Isufi at the Lamex Stadium.

Billy Joe Saunders and Tyson Fury hold an open training session with trainer Ben Davinson at Stevenage FC in the lead up to his world title fight with Shefat Isufi. Picture: DANNY LOO Billy Joe Saunders and Tyson Fury hold an open training session with trainer Ben Davinson at Stevenage FC in the lead up to his world title fight with Shefat Isufi. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield's Saunders journeys down the A1(M) to battle German fighter Isufi for the title.

He aims to defend his unbeaten 27-0 record to become a two-weight world champion, after holding the WBO World Middleweight strap between 2015 and 2017.

The card will also see promising British heavyweight and London 2012 silver medalist Joe Joyce looking to maintain his 8-0 record when he takes on Russia's Alexander Ustinov.

The undercard gets underway at the Lamex at around 3.30pm, with the main event expected to start at 10pm.

To be in with a chance of winning one of two pairs, head over to the Comet's Facebook page, share and like the post, and write 'ringside' in the comments.

The winners will be announced tomorrow morning and tickets will be available for collection from our Stevenage office in Bank House, Primett Road.