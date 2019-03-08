Advanced search

Judge sums up Gosmore farmer murder trial ahead of jury deliberations

PUBLISHED: 16:14 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 31 October 2019

The murder trial relating to the death of Gosmore farmer William Taylor is being summed up today. Picture: Herts police

The murder trial relating to the death of Gosmore farmer William Taylor is being summed up today. Picture: Herts police

Archant

The judge presiding over the trial of the murder of Gosmore farm William 'Bill' Taylor has summed up the case this afternoon.

Mr Taylor's estranged wife Angela Taylor - of Charlton Road, Charlton - and her lover Paul Cannon, of Pirton Road in Hitchin, have been accused of the murder - as well as conspiracy to murder and arson. A work colleague of Mr Cannon - Gwyn Griffiths, from Lucy Avenue in Folkestone - is on trial for conspiracy to murder and assisting offenders.

The case at St Albans Crown Court was briefly adjourned last week following unforeseen circumstances, but reconvened on Monday morning.

The trial began in early September, and jury members will now consider the evidence before delivering a verdict.

