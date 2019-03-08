Gosmore farmer murder trial adjourned due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

The murder trial relating to the death of Gosmore farmer William Taylor has been adjourned due to unforeseen circumstances. Picture: Herts police Archant

The murder trial relating to the death of Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor has been adjourned until Monday due to unforeseen circumstances.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The trial of Mr Taylor's estranged wife Angela Taylor - of Charlton Road, Charlton - her lover Paul Cannon from Pirton Road in Hitchin, and his work colleague Gwyn Griffiths, from Lucy Avenue in Folkstone, Kent, began in early September and was set to continue for around six weeks.

You may also want to watch:

However, the case at St Albans Crown Court was adjourned on Thursday last week, and will not be reopened until 10am on Monday, October 28, due to the residing judge suffering a bereavement.

Ms Taylor and Mr Cannon are accused of murdering William Taylor - as well as conspiracy to murder and arson - after the farmer had been missing for a number of months.

His body was subsequently found in the River Hiz in Charlton in February of this year.

Mr Griffiths is standing trial for conspiracy to murder and assisting offenders.