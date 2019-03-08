Advanced search

Gosmore farmer murder trial adjourned due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

PUBLISHED: 13:29 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 22 October 2019

The murder trial relating to the death of Gosmore farmer William Taylor has been adjourned due to unforeseen circumstances. Picture: Herts police

The murder trial relating to the death of Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor has been adjourned until Monday due to unforeseen circumstances.

The trial of Mr Taylor's estranged wife Angela Taylor - of Charlton Road, Charlton - her lover Paul Cannon from Pirton Road in Hitchin, and his work colleague Gwyn Griffiths, from Lucy Avenue in Folkstone, Kent, began in early September and was set to continue for around six weeks.

However, the case at St Albans Crown Court was adjourned on Thursday last week, and will not be reopened until 10am on Monday, October 28, due to the residing judge suffering a bereavement.

Ms Taylor and Mr Cannon are accused of murdering William Taylor - as well as conspiracy to murder and arson - after the farmer had been missing for a number of months.

His body was subsequently found in the River Hiz in Charlton in February of this year.

Mr Griffiths is standing trial for conspiracy to murder and assisting offenders.

