William Taylor: Body found in Charlton river confirmed to be Gosmore farmer

PUBLISHED: 10:43 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 18 February 2019

Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor, and police at the scene where his body was found. Pictures: Herts police & Danny Loo

Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor, and police at the scene where his body was found. Pictures: Herts police & Danny Loo

The body found in the River Hiz in Charlton village, near Hitchin, has been identified as Gosmore farmer William ‘Bill’ Taylor.

Officers have been based by the River Hiz in Charlton all week. Picture: DANNY LOOOfficers have been based by the River Hiz in Charlton all week. Picture: DANNY LOO

Officers were called to the River Hiz – off Charlton Road – at 3.51pm on Sunday, February 10, after Mr Taylor’s body was discovered by a member of the public.

Today Herts police have confirmed that the body has been formally identified as Mr Taylor’s, and have informed his family – who are being supported by specialist officers.

Mr Taylor was last seen at his home in Gosmore at around 9pm on June 3 – shortly before his 70th birthday. He was reported missing to police the following day.

Extensive enquiries and searches had been carried out in the effort to locate him before information led officers to launch a murder investigation.

Police on the scene in Charlton where a body was found over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOOPolice on the scene in Charlton where a body was found over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Angela Taylor, 52, of Charlton Road in Charlton, and Paul Cannon, 53, of Pirton Road in Hitchin, have since been arrested and charged with Mr Taylor’s murder, conspiracy to murder, and arson.

They have both pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

The pair are due to stand trial on April 8, in a case which is expected to last four weeks.

Gwyn Griffiths, 59, of Lucy Avenue in Folkestone, Kent, has been remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates, charged with conspiracy to murder and assisting offenders.

He did not enter a plea when appearing via video link at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court last month, and his next court appearance is set to be on Monday, March 4, when his pre-trial hearing will take place at St Albans Crown Court.

Two Hitchin men, aged 18 and 22, were arrested alongside Ms Taylor and Mr Cannon on suspicion of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, arson and conspiracy to commit arson in September, but were released with no further action in December.

