William Taylor: From missing appeal to Charlton river discovery

William Taylor. Picture: Herts Police Archant

After police confirmed yesterday that the body found in the River Hiz in Charlton was that of William ‘Bill’ Taylor, the Comet has taken a look at the timeline of events since the Gosmore farmer was first reported missing.

Volunteers searched for William Taylor, from Gosmore. Picture: Herts police Volunteers searched for William Taylor, from Gosmore. Picture: Herts police

An image showing farmland around William Taylor's home in Gosmore, south of Hitchin, on June 8. Picture: National Police Air Service An image showing farmland around William Taylor's home in Gosmore, south of Hitchin, on June 8. Picture: National Police Air Service

North Hertfordshire Chief Inspector Julie Wheatley made a public appeal for information on missing William Taylors whereabouts outside his home near Gosmore. Picture: DANNY LOO North Hertfordshire Chief Inspector Julie Wheatley made a public appeal for information on missing William Taylors whereabouts outside his home near Gosmore. Picture: DANNY LOO

Harkness Hall, the property of William Taylor. Picture: DANNY LOO Harkness Hall, the property of William Taylor. Picture: DANNY LOO

The search for William Taylor took police as far as Lilley. Picture: Herts police The search for William Taylor took police as far as Lilley. Picture: Herts police

Police on the scene in Charlton last week after the body of a man was found in a river. Picture: DANNY LOO Police on the scene in Charlton last week after the body of a man was found in a river. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police on the scene in Charlton where the body of William Taylor was found. Picture: DANNY LOO Police on the scene in Charlton where the body of William Taylor was found. Picture: DANNY LOO