William Taylor: Folkestone man remanded in custody after conspiracy to murder charge

PUBLISHED: 15:43 30 January 2019

A Folkestone man has been remanded in court after he was charged with conspiracy to murder Gosmore farmer William Taylor (pictured). Picture: Herts Police

Archant

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates, charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the disappearance of Gosmore farmer William ‘Bill’ Taylor.

Gwyn Griffiths – of Lucy Avenue in Folkestone, Kent – appeared via video link at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court yesterday and did not enter a plea.

He was arrested on Sunday and also charged with assisting offenders.

The 59-year-old’s next court appearance is set to be on Monday, March 4, when his pre-trial hearing will take place at St Albans Crown Court.

William Taylor – or Bill, as he was known to many – was last seen at his Gosmore home at around 9pm on June 3, eight days before his 70th birthday, and was reported missing the following day.

Angela Taylor, 52, of Charlton Road in Hitchin, and Paul Cannon, 53, of Pirton Road in Hitchin, are set to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, April 8, charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and arson.

William Taylor: Folkestone man charged with conspiracy to murder Gosmore farmer

