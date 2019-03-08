Advanced search

William Taylor's son says family can 'start to grieve our loss' after guilty verdict

PUBLISHED: 17:51 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:51 04 November 2019

William Taylor's estranged wife Angela Taylor, and her lover Paul Cannon, were found guilty of his murder at St Albans Crown Court today. Picture: Herts police

William Taylor's estranged wife Angela Taylor, and her lover Paul Cannon, were found guilty of his murder at St Albans Crown Court today. Picture: Herts police

Archant

The son of murdered Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor has said the family can start to grieve following the guilty verdict of Angela Taylor and Paul Cannon.

William Taylor, photographed with his eldest son Richard. Picture: Herts policeWilliam Taylor, photographed with his eldest son Richard. Picture: Herts police

William's eldest son Richard Taylor spoke on behalf of his family after the trial and said: "With the return of the guilty verdict today, the truth we have always known has finally come out.

"We are so grateful to the police and prosecution team for their hard work, dedication and determination in getting justice for my father William (Bill) Taylor.

"This senseless act that has destroyed my family is finally coming to an end, it will never be truly over but we can now start to grieve/mourn our loss knowing justice has been done."

The result comes after a jury considered the evidence in the eight week murder trial for two days, and found the pair guilty of murder this afternoon at St Albans Crown Court.

Angela Taylor, or Charlton Road in Charlton, and Paul Cannon, of Pirton Road in Hitchin, have been found guilty of the murder of William 'Bill' Taylor. Picture: Herts policeAngela Taylor, or Charlton Road in Charlton, and Paul Cannon, of Pirton Road in Hitchin, have been found guilty of the murder of William 'Bill' Taylor. Picture: Herts police

Detective Chief Inspector Carl Foster said: "Angela Taylor and Paul Cannon are clearly devious, manipulative and callous people. This was a needless murder of a defenceless father and grandfather fuelled by venom, hatred and greed.

You may also want to watch:

"William had been very generous to Angela, gifting to her considerable land and property but this was not enough for her.

"Together with Cannon, she plotted to have the father of her children killed. Shortly after William was reported missing, he would have celebrated his 70th birthday.

"Due to the evil actions of Angela Taylor and Paul Cannon, he was never able to celebrate this milestone birthday with his loved ones.

"As if their actions and denial of Bill's murder were not sickening enough, Angela and Paul have defended themselves by blaming the murder on Bill's eldest son.

"I would like to thank Bill's family for their dignity throughout this ordeal.

"They have been through unimaginable turmoil and while nothing will make up for the loss of Bill, I hope they feel that some justice has been served."

Following the public statement, Bill's family have requested their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Wife and lover found guilty of murdering Gosmore farmer William Taylor

Angela Taylor, or Charlton Road in Charlton, and Paul Cannon, of Pirton Road in Hitchin, have been found guilty of the murder of William 'Bill' Taylor. Picture: Herts police

Hitchin hairdresser saves customer’s life after spotting ‘black mark’ during appointment

66-year-old Teresa Richards had a melanoma on her crown discovered by her hairdresser. Picture: Teresa Richards

Surprises in store at Stevenage’s free fireworks display on Bonfire Night

Stevenage's 2019 fireworks show will take place at Fairlands Valley Park on Tuesday, November 5. Picture: Alan Davies

Mothercare UK administration plan threatens Stevenage jobs

Mothercare's UK administration plans threaten 2,500 jobs. Picture: Mothercare

Train lines blocked between Hitchin and Royston due to electricity supply failure

All train lines are currently blocked between Hitchin and Royston this morning due to a electricity supply failure. Picture: Great Northern

Most Read

Wife and lover found guilty of murdering Gosmore farmer William Taylor

Angela Taylor, or Charlton Road in Charlton, and Paul Cannon, of Pirton Road in Hitchin, have been found guilty of the murder of William 'Bill' Taylor. Picture: Herts police

Hitchin hairdresser saves customer’s life after spotting ‘black mark’ during appointment

66-year-old Teresa Richards had a melanoma on her crown discovered by her hairdresser. Picture: Teresa Richards

Surprises in store at Stevenage’s free fireworks display on Bonfire Night

Stevenage's 2019 fireworks show will take place at Fairlands Valley Park on Tuesday, November 5. Picture: Alan Davies

Mothercare UK administration plan threatens Stevenage jobs

Mothercare's UK administration plans threaten 2,500 jobs. Picture: Mothercare

Train lines blocked between Hitchin and Royston due to electricity supply failure

All train lines are currently blocked between Hitchin and Royston this morning due to a electricity supply failure. Picture: Great Northern

Latest from the The Comet

William Taylor’s son says family can ‘start to grieve our loss’ after guilty verdict

William Taylor's estranged wife Angela Taylor, and her lover Paul Cannon, were found guilty of his murder at St Albans Crown Court today. Picture: Herts police

Wife and lover found guilty of murdering Gosmore farmer William Taylor

Angela Taylor, or Charlton Road in Charlton, and Paul Cannon, of Pirton Road in Hitchin, have been found guilty of the murder of William 'Bill' Taylor. Picture: Herts police

Point a positive for Sampson as Stevenage draw with Scunthorpe

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

Joel Byrom column: ‘We dominated the game and looked like the only team who wanted to win’

Joel Byrom of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Hamilton secures sixth F1 world title as Stevenage star sets sights on record

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning his sixth world championship after the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas. Picture: PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists