William Taylor's son says family can 'start to grieve our loss' after guilty verdict

William Taylor's estranged wife Angela Taylor, and her lover Paul Cannon, were found guilty of his murder at St Albans Crown Court today. Picture: Herts police Archant

The son of murdered Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor has said the family can start to grieve following the guilty verdict of Angela Taylor and Paul Cannon.

William Taylor, photographed with his eldest son Richard. Picture: Herts police William Taylor, photographed with his eldest son Richard. Picture: Herts police

William's eldest son Richard Taylor spoke on behalf of his family after the trial and said: "With the return of the guilty verdict today, the truth we have always known has finally come out.

"We are so grateful to the police and prosecution team for their hard work, dedication and determination in getting justice for my father William (Bill) Taylor.

"This senseless act that has destroyed my family is finally coming to an end, it will never be truly over but we can now start to grieve/mourn our loss knowing justice has been done."

The result comes after a jury considered the evidence in the eight week murder trial for two days, and found the pair guilty of murder this afternoon at St Albans Crown Court.

Angela Taylor, or Charlton Road in Charlton, and Paul Cannon, of Pirton Road in Hitchin, have been found guilty of the murder of William 'Bill' Taylor. Picture: Herts police Angela Taylor, or Charlton Road in Charlton, and Paul Cannon, of Pirton Road in Hitchin, have been found guilty of the murder of William 'Bill' Taylor. Picture: Herts police

Detective Chief Inspector Carl Foster said: "Angela Taylor and Paul Cannon are clearly devious, manipulative and callous people. This was a needless murder of a defenceless father and grandfather fuelled by venom, hatred and greed.

"William had been very generous to Angela, gifting to her considerable land and property but this was not enough for her.

"Together with Cannon, she plotted to have the father of her children killed. Shortly after William was reported missing, he would have celebrated his 70th birthday.

"Due to the evil actions of Angela Taylor and Paul Cannon, he was never able to celebrate this milestone birthday with his loved ones.

"As if their actions and denial of Bill's murder were not sickening enough, Angela and Paul have defended themselves by blaming the murder on Bill's eldest son.

"I would like to thank Bill's family for their dignity throughout this ordeal.

"They have been through unimaginable turmoil and while nothing will make up for the loss of Bill, I hope they feel that some justice has been served."

Following the public statement, Bill's family have requested their privacy is respected at this difficult time.