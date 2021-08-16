Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Photographer captures wildlife returning to river Ivel

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 2:42 PM August 16, 2021   
Close-up of an insect on the bank of the river Ivel

A variety of wildlife has returned to the river Ivel and its riverbanks - Credit: Matthew Bartlett @mattbartlett1975

The return of wildlife to the river Ivel has been a welcome sight for campaigners working to save the rare chalk stream from drying up and being lost forever.

The Ivel runs through Baldock, Stotfold, Arlesey and Henlow and is one of just 200 chalk streams in the world.

Close-up of wildlife on the river Ivel

Campaigners are seeking enhanced protection of the river Ivel and other rare chalk streams - Credit: Matthew Bartlett @mattbartlett1975

It was historically of sufficient depth to team with fish while supporting four watermills, breweries and a watercress industry, but had become a trickle of its former self.

In 2019, the RevIvel Association formed to help protect the Ivel's future, supported by North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald, who is seeking enhanced protection through an All-Party Parliamentary Group on Chalk Streams.

Ducks and ducklings on the river Ivel

Signs of new life - Credit: Matthew Bartlett @mattbartlett1975

RevIvel member Sharon Moat said: "The river has recently been magnificent and the biodiversity has improved along with the increasing flow."

Aquatic invertebrates, bullhead fish eggs, caddisfly larvae and mayfly nymphs have been found in river surveys, as well as otter droppings and a kingfisher on the riverbank.

Wildlife on the river Ivel

Biodiversity is increasing as the chalk stream recovers - Credit: Matthew Bartlett @mattbartlett1975


Environment
Baldock News
Stotfold News
Henlow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Foam littered Stevenage's town square on Sunday after pranksters filled the fountain with washing up liquid

Police launch criminal investigation after foaming fountain prank

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Activities in and out of the pool will take place at the event. Picture: North Herts District Counci

British Naturism organises nude swim in Letchworth

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
A map outlining the area under Compulsory Purchase Order powers in Stevenage town centre

Stevenage Borough Council

Stevenage regeneration: Businesses face being forced out

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Exam with school student having a educational test, thinking hard, writing answer in classroom for

Hertfordshire A Level results

Live blog: Stevenage and North Herts A-level results 2021

Comet reporters

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus