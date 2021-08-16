Photographer captures wildlife returning to river Ivel

Published: 2:42 PM August 16, 2021

A variety of wildlife has returned to the river Ivel and its riverbanks - Credit: Matthew Bartlett @mattbartlett1975

The return of wildlife to the river Ivel has been a welcome sight for campaigners working to save the rare chalk stream from drying up and being lost forever.

The Ivel runs through Baldock, Stotfold, Arlesey and Henlow and is one of just 200 chalk streams in the world.

Campaigners are seeking enhanced protection of the river Ivel and other rare chalk streams - Credit: Matthew Bartlett @mattbartlett1975

It was historically of sufficient depth to team with fish while supporting four watermills, breweries and a watercress industry, but had become a trickle of its former self.

In 2019, the RevIvel Association formed to help protect the Ivel's future, supported by North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald, who is seeking enhanced protection through an All-Party Parliamentary Group on Chalk Streams.

Signs of new life - Credit: Matthew Bartlett @mattbartlett1975

RevIvel member Sharon Moat said: "The river has recently been magnificent and the biodiversity has improved along with the increasing flow."

Aquatic invertebrates, bullhead fish eggs, caddisfly larvae and mayfly nymphs have been found in river surveys, as well as otter droppings and a kingfisher on the riverbank.

Biodiversity is increasing as the chalk stream recovers - Credit: Matthew Bartlett @mattbartlett1975



