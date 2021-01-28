Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Send some love this lockdown with hospice's Wildflower Heart scheme

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:00 PM January 28, 2021   
You can surprise your loved ones with a message of love during Garden House Hospice Care's scheme. - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

In these challenging times of lockdown, we are all missing our family and friends.

Sometimes it’s the smallest of gestures that mean the most, so Garden House Hospice Care is inviting people to send some love this lockdown by posting a wildflower heart to someone you miss.

For a £3 donation, the hospice will send out your messages to loved ones during lockdown - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

Research by Royal Mail last year found that 74 per cent of people feel writing letters has positive mental health benefits and 18 per cent of adults have sent more letters and cards to family since lockdown began.

Therefore during the time of social distancing, a simple act of sending a wildflower paper heart and hand-written note could be the key to finding some much-needed headspace while reaching out to those we love.

The hospice’s British wildflower seeded paper hearts can be planted directly into a pot or bed and bloom within a few weeks, hopefully as we emerge out of lockdown.

You can post one to anyone you would like to remind how loved they are, with a personalised card and message too.

The personalised message comes complete with a Wildflower paper, which should bloom in a few weeks. - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

Wildflower hearts are available for a minimum donation of £3 per card, which will help the hospice as it continues to look after its patients, their families and carers during the pandemic.

Visit www.ghhospicecare.org.uk to order. Remember to include a personal message and delivery address, and the hospice will do the rest.

If you would like to order in bulk, contact clare.edwards@ghhospicecare.org.uk or call 01462 679540, and they will create a bespoke order for you.

