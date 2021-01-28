Send some love this lockdown with hospice's Wildflower Heart scheme
- Credit: Garden House Hospice Care
In these challenging times of lockdown, we are all missing our family and friends.
Sometimes it’s the smallest of gestures that mean the most, so Garden House Hospice Care is inviting people to send some love this lockdown by posting a wildflower heart to someone you miss.
Research by Royal Mail last year found that 74 per cent of people feel writing letters has positive mental health benefits and 18 per cent of adults have sent more letters and cards to family since lockdown began.
Therefore during the time of social distancing, a simple act of sending a wildflower paper heart and hand-written note could be the key to finding some much-needed headspace while reaching out to those we love.
The hospice’s British wildflower seeded paper hearts can be planted directly into a pot or bed and bloom within a few weeks, hopefully as we emerge out of lockdown.
You may also want to watch:
You can post one to anyone you would like to remind how loved they are, with a personalised card and message too.
Wildflower hearts are available for a minimum donation of £3 per card, which will help the hospice as it continues to look after its patients, their families and carers during the pandemic.
Visit www.ghhospicecare.org.uk to order. Remember to include a personal message and delivery address, and the hospice will do the rest.
If you would like to order in bulk, contact clare.edwards@ghhospicecare.org.uk or call 01462 679540, and they will create a bespoke order for you.