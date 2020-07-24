Advanced search

Hitchin author releases award-nominated pair of novels

PUBLISHED: 12:16 25 July 2020

Hitchin-based author Kathleen Whyman has released two award nominated women's fiction novels. Picture: Supplied

A Hitchin-based author has been busy during lockdown, finishing off two novels that have both been nominated for awards.

Wife Support System, by Kathleen Whyman, has been nominated for the Romantic Novelists’ Association Joan Hessayon Award. Picture: Hera BooksWife Support System, by Kathleen Whyman, has been nominated for the Romantic Novelists’ Association Joan Hessayon Award. Picture: Hera Books

Kathleen Wyman has juggled work commitments, home schooling and more during lockdown, but still she has written two award nominated novels – Wife Support System and Second Wife Syndrome.

Her debut novel, Wife Support System, was nominated for the Romantic Novelists’ Association Joan Hessayon Award.

Kathleen says it appeals to those mums out there who, after months of homeschooling, working and more, are feeling overwhelmed, exhausted or just in need a stiff drink.

“The inspiration for Wife Support System came on a typically frantic day,” says Kathleen.

“I was trying to test spellings, get to an after-school club, cook dinner, book a plumber and meet a work deadline. Oh, and complete the simple task of making a gas mask for a school project that was due in the next day.

“I hope everyone enjoys it and it assures mums that they’re not alone. Most of all, I hope it makes you laugh. We all need that in these crazy times.”

This humorous, women’s fiction novel will be published by Hera Books on July, 29. It is available as an ebook on Amazon, Kobo and Apple for an introductory price of 99p.

Kathleen’s next work, Second Wife Syndrome, has been nominated for the Comedy Women in Print prize.

The top placed entry will win a publishing contract with Harper Collins, with the the winner due to be announced in September.

Topic Tags:

