Promotion

Wet rooms: the bathroom design for your today and tomorrow

Matt Adams

Published: 3:03 PM July 29, 2021   
Hitchin Showroom can design wet rooms to suit any requirements.

Hitchin Showroom can design wet rooms to suit any requirements. - Credit: Catherine Markie

Are you considering a bathroom update this summer? Have you considered investing in a wet room?

A smart combination of both functionality and style, wet rooms are the perfect solution for any bathroom which is tight for space, extremely narrow or one which is either visually or functionally dated.

Their sleek design and tasteful modernity add a sense of luxury to any home, and their appeal can significantly increase the value of your property.

Here are just some of the major benefits of a having a wet room in your home.

Low Maintenance

Compared to a bath or shower cubicle, wet rooms are extremely easy to clean and maintain, especially if you also opt for a wall-hung toilet and basin and interlocking waterproof wallboards.

Their level access and total lack of nooks and crannies mean lime-scale build up is kept to a minimum and there are no pesky crevices for soap to gather over time.

Accessible

As well as being easy to maintain and keep clean, wet rooms are easily accessible for all members of the family, and particularly beneficial to multi-generational households.

Their accessibility also means they are future proof. Often, as people grow older and their mobility is compromised, washing and bathing can be a source of anxiety as they struggle to get in and out of multi-level showers or baths.

With their slip-resistant flooring, wet rooms are a safe option for those with reduced mobility and can be left completely open to allow for wheelchair access.

A wet room designed by Hitchin Showroom.

A wet room designed by Hitchin Showroom. - Credit: Catherine Markie

Bespoke to your needs

Another great advantage is that its design can be completely bespoke to suit all users’ needs, so if you still wanted the option of a bathtub, you could create a multi-purpose wet room. Grab safety rails or fold-down seating can be added in positions just to suit you.

Your new wet room can also reflect your personal taste with a wide range of walling and flooring options, sanitaryware and brassware available to choose from.

For more information about wet rooms, visit the BMAS showroom today and meet their friendly and professional team.

BMAS also offer a bathroom design and quote service in the comfort of your own home (Covid-19 secure measurements are in place), totally free of charge and without obligation.

Give them a call today to arrange your appointment or see bathingmobility.co.uk.

Hitchin Showroom, 67 Hermitage Road, SG5 1DB 01462 889 097

