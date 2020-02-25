5 reasons this business owner thinks renting an office in a Business Centre was 'the best move he ever made'

One week in their new rented offices transformed FPS Media and the way they worked.

As a tenant at King Court Business Centre in Stevenage, Dan from FPS Media, shared how the move helped them and why they love being part of the Mantle Business Centre community.

1. 'The staff are outstanding'

"Our number one reason for loving our new office has got to be the staff," Dan said. "They always provide outstanding service and we can't thank them enough."

Each Mantle Business Centre has a dedicated team on hand to provide support with your business needs.

From your first day, you'll be welcomed as part of the family and made to feel at ease. They'll even take note of your move-in date and a year later will enjoy celebrating your first birthday with you.

Mantle supply virtual office services to help your business meet the needs of its expanding customer base. The reception team handle calls, mail, couriers and guests arriving for meetings.

2. '24/7 access to the building'

"Second has to be having 24/7 access to the building," Dan said.

At Mantle Business Centres you can get into work whenever duty calls.

This level of flexibility can be useful for start-ups where hours can often be irregular and your working day long as you try to get your company off the ground.

3. 'No long-term contract and a cost-effective office space'

Most start-ups don't need excess office space with large overheads - it's of no benefit to them.

Co-working in a shared office, or renting out a meeting room or desk per hour can help you save money and free up funds that you can redirect into other, more important, areas of your business.

At Mantle Business Centres there is a range of workspaces and options available to tenants. You can find the package that works best for you and your employees.

You will also have access to workspace in other locations. Mantle Business Centres has offices across Cambridge, Duxford, Oxford, Stansted and Chelmsford.

When your business takes you out of town, you'll still have access to the things you need to host and impress potential clients and investors.

4. 'A relaxing and stimulating environment'

"We can't praise the design and facilities on offer enough," Dan said. "The lovely coffee, and let's not forget about boiling water on tap. The days where you have to wait for a kettle are long gone."

The space is designed to create a calm, relaxing and stimulating working environment.

The business centres come equipped with meeting rooms, ample desk space, break areas and fast wi-fi.

5. 'The office feels like home'

"We always wanted to create a homey feel in the office so that it doesn't feel like you're actually coming into work and thanks to Mantle we've been able to do that," Dan said.

"They allowed us to use our furniture - we have standing desks, a sofa, a television - which has made a big difference."

As the epicentre of your operation, you need the flexibility to create an office space that works for you. It needs to feel comfortable and somewhere you'll enjoy spending your time and want to be.

Your search for a new office is over

"We love working here [at Kings Court Business Centre] and we can't thank the staff enough for everything they've done since we moved in," Dan said.

Whether you're burning the midnight oil, whittling into the weekend or living for the nine to five routine, make life easy with the tools, coffee and space you need to survive those hectic first few months growing your new business.

