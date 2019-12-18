Advanced search

Gallery

Eco Grotto comes to Hitchin as families dream of a green Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:15 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 18 December 2019

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Archant

Hitchin's first Eco Grotto was held in Market Place last weekend as youngsters swapped Santa Claus for a good cause.

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

The grotto, organised by the Wholesome Weigh zero waste store - on Churchyard Walk - saw children embrace a greener Christmas, making festive decorations, cards and crackers - all from unwanted materials.

The grotto also featured eco-themed storytelling from winter fairy Chianna Fae - who inhabits a special bell tent decorated with up-cycled Christmas finery.

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

"The aim was to align the environmental issues with Christmas, and rekindle a time where handmade and up-cycling was the norm," Wholesome Weigh owner Aimee said.

"Despite the cold, wind and rain, our fabulous volunteers and children got stuck in. We had some great conversations with families enjoying a greener festive season, which is better for the environment and our personal well-being!"

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Environmental group Earth Gardens Stevenage also helped out for their first community event, designing eco-cards and up-cycled tree decorations - including orange peel stars which hang on your Christmas tree, affording a festive aroma.

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

You may also want to watch:

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotographyHundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Most Read

Half-price closing down sale at Stevenage Mothercare as collapsed retailer partners with Boots

Collapsed retailer Mothercare will sell products in Boots stores

Stevenage road closed after serious crash between bus and three cars

Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage nurse sexually harassed colleague while mental health patient slept

Mental health nurse Emmanuel Tagara Chikukwa has been given a caution order after sexually harassing a junior colleague. Picture: Alan Millard

Racially aggravated assault in Hitchin sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a racially aggravated assault in Hitchin during the early hours of Saturday morning

Train lines blocked after person hit by train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Most Read

Half-price closing down sale at Stevenage Mothercare as collapsed retailer partners with Boots

Collapsed retailer Mothercare will sell products in Boots stores

Stevenage road closed after serious crash between bus and three cars

Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage nurse sexually harassed colleague while mental health patient slept

Mental health nurse Emmanuel Tagara Chikukwa has been given a caution order after sexually harassing a junior colleague. Picture: Alan Millard

Racially aggravated assault in Hitchin sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a racially aggravated assault in Hitchin during the early hours of Saturday morning

Train lines blocked after person hit by train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Latest from the The Comet

North Hertfordshire College students create road safety message vehicle

North Herts College car body and paintwork students with Firefighters from Stevenage Green Watch at Stevenage Fire Station and the car they painted safety messages on for this years Christmas driving campaign. Picture: DANNY LOO

Eco Grotto comes to Hitchin as families dream of a green Christmas

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography

Welwyn and Woolmer Green schools urge Herts County Council on road safety

The B197 near Oaklands Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo.

Letchworth church closes after building inspection highlights significant problems

A flower festival was held at Letchworth's St Michael's Church in 2017 to mark 50 years since its consecreation. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage road closed after serious crash between bus and three cars

Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists