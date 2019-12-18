Gallery

Eco Grotto comes to Hitchin as families dream of a green Christmas

Hundreds of youngsters and parents got creative at Hitchin's first Eco Grotto at the weekend. Picture: aimvphotography Archant

Hitchin's first Eco Grotto was held in Market Place last weekend as youngsters swapped Santa Claus for a good cause.

The grotto, organised by the Wholesome Weigh zero waste store - on Churchyard Walk - saw children embrace a greener Christmas, making festive decorations, cards and crackers - all from unwanted materials.

The grotto also featured eco-themed storytelling from winter fairy Chianna Fae - who inhabits a special bell tent decorated with up-cycled Christmas finery.

"The aim was to align the environmental issues with Christmas, and rekindle a time where handmade and up-cycling was the norm," Wholesome Weigh owner Aimee said.

"Despite the cold, wind and rain, our fabulous volunteers and children got stuck in. We had some great conversations with families enjoying a greener festive season, which is better for the environment and our personal well-being!"

Environmental group Earth Gardens Stevenage also helped out for their first community event, designing eco-cards and up-cycled tree decorations - including orange peel stars which hang on your Christmas tree, affording a festive aroma.

