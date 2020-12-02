Coronavirus vaccine set to be rolled out next week – who will be first in line?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) holds a vial at the 'fill and finish' stage of the manufacturing process of Covid-19 vaccines. Picture: Paul Ellis/PA Wire

A long-awaited coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in the UK, and people can begin getting the jab as early as next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But who will be eligible for the first round of vaccinations?

Those most at risk from the virus will take priority, before a wider roll-out in 2021.

You may also want to watch:

It is expected the first groups to be given the vaccine will be those living and working in care homes, people over the age of 80 and health and social care workers in England.

The Pfizer and BioTech vaccine, created in Belgium, offers up to 95 per cent protection against the virus.

After checks by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency – MHRA – it was confirmed today it would be safe the roll out.

A mass vaccine centre will be set up in Stevenage, with the expectation that NHS staff could administer the jabs to thousands on a daily basis.