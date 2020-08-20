North Herts tractor rally raises more than £1,200 for Garden House Hospice Care

The Rally Road Run team raised with their cheque for Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Supplied Archant

The annual Whitwell Steam Rally Road Run went ahead last month, as more than 100 vintage vehicles passed through North Hertfordshire’s countryside in aid of Garden House Hospice Care.

The event, which has so far raised £1,236 for the hospice, took place on July 25 - though it had been postponed from its traditional April date due to the Covid-19 outbreak

Organiser Dave Albon said: “There was a great turnout of 107 vintage vehicles in total, with 85 of those being tractors – with all the makes you would expect to see: Ferguson, Massey Ferguson, Ford, Mercedes and others.

“There were also a couple of Bedford lorries early Range Rovers and 3 Minis all enjoying their day out.

“With the help of a police escort we set off on the 22-mile journey through the lovely Hertfordshire countryside. We left the starting point of the rally field in Codicote and made our way to Knebworth with a slight hold up due to a small fire near Knebworth station, went into Stevenage and along the bypass of the old town.

“It was lovely to see so many people, young and old, standing on the pavements and road sides waving and cheering as we went on our way.”