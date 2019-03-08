Gallery

Spitfire flypast after Hitchin schoolboy inspired by RAF pioneer Mary Ellis

Pupils at Whitehill Junior School have been raising money for the RAF Benevolent Fund. Picture: Whitehill Junior School Archant

A flypast by an RAF Spitfire wowed staff and pupils of Whitehill Junior School on Friday to conclude the Hitchin school's RAF celebrations.

Dillon Stewart was inspired by the story of World War Two female pilot Mary Ellis. Picture: Whitehill Junior School. Dillon Stewart was inspired by the story of World War Two female pilot Mary Ellis. Picture: Whitehill Junior School.

A Spitfire Vb AB910 from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight performed three flypasts over the school before journeying back to RAF Coningsby.

In June, Whitehill head boy Dillon Stewart organised an 'RAF Day' in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund, after being inspired by the story of Mary Ellis - the pioneering Second World War pilot.

Pupils and staff alondside serving RAF personnel. Picture: Whitehill Junior School Pupils and staff alondside serving RAF personnel. Picture: Whitehill Junior School

His efforts raised £250 for the charity, which supports serving and retired RAF personnel and their families.

Dillon said: "I thought the RAF were a big part of British history and I wanted the day to be a thank you from all of us to them. "

Whitehill raised over £250 for the charity following their 'RAF Day' in June. Picture: Whitehill Junior School Whitehill raised over £250 for the charity following their 'RAF Day' in June. Picture: Whitehill Junior School

This year marks the centenary of the RAF Benevolent Fund and the charity is launching a campaign to help RAF veterans.

Charlotte Barmby, regional fundraiser for the fund, said: "It's wonderful to see someone so young be so determined to work hard to help others. It's only thanks to dedicated fundraisers like Dillon that we're able to keep our promise, made 100 years ago, to always look after the RAF family."

Spitfire Vb AB910 from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight performed three graceful flypasts. Picture: Whitehill Junior School Spitfire Vb AB910 from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight performed three graceful flypasts. Picture: Whitehill Junior School

Visit rafbf.org to find out more.

This year marks the centenary of the RAF Benevolent Fund. Picture: Whitehill Junior School This year marks the centenary of the RAF Benevolent Fund. Picture: Whitehill Junior School

