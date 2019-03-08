Spitfire flypast after Hitchin schoolboy inspired by RAF pioneer Mary Ellis
PUBLISHED: 14:07 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 17 September 2019
Archant
A flypast by an RAF Spitfire wowed staff and pupils of Whitehill Junior School on Friday to conclude the Hitchin school's RAF celebrations.
A Spitfire Vb AB910 from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight performed three flypasts over the school before journeying back to RAF Coningsby.
In June, Whitehill head boy Dillon Stewart organised an 'RAF Day' in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund, after being inspired by the story of Mary Ellis - the pioneering Second World War pilot.
His efforts raised £250 for the charity, which supports serving and retired RAF personnel and their families.
Dillon said: "I thought the RAF were a big part of British history and I wanted the day to be a thank you from all of us to them. "
This year marks the centenary of the RAF Benevolent Fund and the charity is launching a campaign to help RAF veterans.
Charlotte Barmby, regional fundraiser for the fund, said: "It's wonderful to see someone so young be so determined to work hard to help others. It's only thanks to dedicated fundraisers like Dillon that we're able to keep our promise, made 100 years ago, to always look after the RAF family."
Visit rafbf.org to find out more.