Survivors Against Domestic Abuse given White Ribbon accreditation for ‘tirelessly’ helping victims

PUBLISHED: 16:13 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 16 November 2020

Global campaign White Ribbon has accredited SADA. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Survivors Against Domestic Abuse has received accreditation from a global campaign which encourages men and boys to take action to change the culture that leads to abuse and violence.

The Stevenage Borough Council-run service has been recognised by White Ribbon for its work to end all male violence against women, not only in the town, but also in North Herts, East Herts and Welwyn Hatfield.

To wear a white ribbon is to promise to never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.

SADA produced an action plan setting out its vision, aims and objectives for dealing with domestic abuse, supporting those who are or who have suffered from domestic abuse, ensuring they have the appropriate support to meet their needs and those of their families.

This includes the availability of Safe Space accommodation, which offers a haven to victims, survivors and their families fleeing domestic abuse by providing a location to make what can often be life-changing decisions.

Council leader and SADA Chair Sharon Taylor said: “We know that sadly domestic abuse can affect anyone, but male violence against women remains the most common form which is why accreditations such as the White Ribbon are so important.

“The SADA team works tirelessly to help all victims of domestic abuse and their families, and their work really does change lives.”

For more information on SADA, go to www.stevenage.gov.uk/town-and-community/community-safety/stevenage-against-domestic-abuse-sada.

