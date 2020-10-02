Where’s Wally? Come and find him in free North Herts Museum event this month

Will you be able to find Wally in Hitchin this Halloween? Picture: Alex Dimos Photography by www.alexdimos.com #weddingphotography #wedding #photography

A familiar face will be visiting North Herts Museum this Halloween, with parents and kids alike invited to try and find the popular book character right here in Hitchin.

Wally will be touring museums across the country. Picture: NHDC Wally will be touring museums across the country. Picture: NHDC

This Halloween, one of the world’s favourite book characters will be travelling across the country, appearing in museums including our very own North Herts Museum in Brand Street.

Donning his red and white striped shirt and black–rimmed spectacles, families will be able to search for Wally at the North Herts Museum from October, 9 to November 1.

Families will be able to hunt for Wally amongst the museum’s collections, as well as spell out a spooky phrase with letters hidden alongside mini Wally standees.

You can receive a special “I found Wally!” bookmark on completion of the search, as well as the chance to enter the Where’s Wally? and Kids in Museums grand prize draw competition to win an ArtFund Family Membership and a bundle of Where’s Wally? goodies.

Wally is here, with thanks in part to the Where’s Wally? Spooky Museum Search, organised by Walker Books and Kids in Museums, and also the release of the new book, Where’s Wally? Spooky Spotlight Search.

Over 75 museums around the UK have signed up to run the promotion, which is perfectly timed for Halloween. The activities running at North Herts Museum will be tailored to comply with existing social distancing measures.

Additional online activities will be available for those who are choosing not to visit the museum in person this month.

Walker Books will provide North Hertfordshire Museum with an array of supporting print and digital materials including mini standees, activity sheets, posters, bookmarks, pin badges for staff and social media assets.

Cllr Keith Hoskins, North Herts District Council’s Executive Member for Enterprise and Co-operative Development said, “We are really pleased to welcome such a fun activity to the Museum for our younger visitors to enjoy and hope that many will attend to spot Wally amongst our displays.”

Alison Bowyer, Executive Director of Kids in Museums, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Walker Books again this year. The last few months have been a challenging time for the heritage sector so we are pleased to support even more museums to hold a fun and safe activity this October. We hope to encourage families back into heritage sites and help them enjoy all the rich experiences on offer.”

Where’s Wally? Spooky Museum Search is available only on guided tours – book free tickets for tours on the hour or just turn up at the Museum for tours on the half hour.

There’s currently a maximum of six people per tour. Book your tickets at north-herts-museum.arttickets.org.uk

North Hertfordshire Museum is open from 10.30am - 4.30pm Tuesday to Saturday and 11am – 3pm on Sundays. For more information on North Hertfordshire Museum go to: northhertsmuseum.org