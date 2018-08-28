Advanced search

Where can you get a Greggs’ vegan sausage roll in North Herts?

PUBLISHED: 15:39 04 January 2019

Greggs' new vegan sausage rolls. Picture: Danny Loo

Greggs' new vegan sausage rolls. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

Greggs’ new vegan sausage roll went on sale yesterday to much excitement on social media, but where in North Herts can you get one?

The bakers have put their latest creation on sale in 900 stores across the UK and, sadly for Hitchin and Letchworth residents, their town’s Greggs are not among them.

However, in Stevenage, vegan sausage rolls will be on sale in two of their three stores, with the Esso garages in Lytton Way and Broadwater Cresent stocking them.

It’s also good news for the people of Baldock and motorists, as they are on sale at the Greggs in Baldock Services off Junction 10 of the A1(M).

Their introduction to stores comes off the back of strong customer demand, including a petition by animal rights organisation PETA, which was signed by more than 20,000 people.

The bakers’ website says: “Our new vegan friendly sausage roll has been designed to mirror some of the sausage roll’s classic features including 96 layers of light and crisp puff pastry, but instead we wrap it around our own bespoke Quorn filling.”

CCTV appeal following criminal damage in Stevenage

Officers would like to speak to the two men pictured as part of their enquiries into criminal damage in Canterbury Way, Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Police appeal after man robbed in Hitchin

Man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage arrested

Police have arrested a man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage.

Union’s anger as date set for Stevenage school’s academisation

Barclay School teachers took strike action in December, and were joined by parents, sixth-formers, local NEU representative Jill Borcherds and other members of the community. Picture: Jim Brown

Have you seen missing 76-year-old from Stevenage?

Missing Patricia Alexander. Picture: Herts Police

