Sexual assault charity hopes 'What You Were Wearing' installation will help stamp out victim blaming

Published: 4:29 PM October 28, 2021

A Letchworth-based rape support charity has teamed up with the University of Hertfordshire for a thought-provoking installation, entitled 'What You Were Wearing'.

The exhibition by the Red Kite charity will feature facsimiles of the clothes people were wearing when they were raped or sexually assaulted, alongside testimonies from the victims.

The team at Red Kite - Credit: Red Kite

It aims to stamp out the idea that someone's attire could contribute to a perpetrator's decision to assault them.

Red Kite chair Siobhan Nundram said: "The point it that it demonstrates that it doesn’t matter what a person was wearing if someone else decides to sexually assault or rape them they will. We are trying to myth bust about women in particular ‘asking for it’ because of what they chose to wear.

"The issue of rape and sexual assault is everybody's business. The more that people know about the culture and the stigma around it, and breaking down those barriers around the guilt, shame and blame victims feel, the better it will be for everybody.

You may also want to watch:

"The hope is this will start a conversation and people can break down the misogyny in society which rape and sexual assault thrives."

The installation will be displayed at The Chapman Lounge on the College Lane Campus from November 1 to November 5, 9am to 5pm.

It is open for both students and local residents to attend. Red Kite will be present throughout the week to support the students and staff who are curating the piece.