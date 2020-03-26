Advanced search

Parking in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire: What do you need to know?

PUBLISHED: 16:57 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 26 March 2020

Stevenage Borough Council has announced a reduced enforcement of parking. Picture: Google

Stevenage Borough Council has announced a reduced enforcement of parking. Picture: Google

Archant

Stevenage Borough Council and North Herts District Council have announced a partial relaxation of parking operations over the coming weeks.

Both the borough and district council have confirmed they will be reducing parking enforcement over the quarantine period in order to remove the burden on police.

This will involve a looser policing of resident permits and single yellow line parking – however motorists will be penalised as normal for illegal parking on double yellows, loading bays, and disabled bays.

Cllr Lloyd Briscoe, SBC’s executive member for economy, enterprise and transport said: “We would encourage everyone to show patience and consideration when parking their vehicle. We know residential areas have more parked vehicles due to government advice encouraging people to stay at home. The emergency services need to get to properties, and deliveries need to be made without difficulty.”

North Herts District Council also confirmed it would “not prioritise enforcement of resident permit/voucher schemes and single yellows in residential areas” for the next three weeks.

In a statement yesterday, they said: “During this challenging situation our priority for parking enforcement will be on issues of safety, maintaining access for emergency and refuse vehicles, and access for our most vulnerable residents.”

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, SBC leader Sharon Taylor announced this week that the borough council have instructed wardens not to ticket cars parked outside Lister Hospital on Coreys Mill Lane, for at least the next three months.

This followed a viral clip on social media of an angry resident confronting a traffic warden who was ticketing cars outside the hospital.

Kieran Tompsett had been a visitor at Lister on Monday to see the birth of his daughter, when he approached the warden, who explained he was acting on council orders.

Cllr Taylor said on social media: “We want to do all we can to help our NHS heroes at this difficult time for them so we will be removing the parking charges on Coreys Mill Lane.

“If you are not an NHS key worker please think hard about whether you need the space more than they do. You may need them to save your life or one of your family.”

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust has said it will be issuing a statement to staff in the coming days about car park charges for Lister staff.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is today urging all Trusts to immediately make use of new government pledges to cover parking charges for NHS staff in this unprecedented time.

A limited number of free spaces for NHS staff have also been offered by Active Fitness Club Stevenage, The Marquis Of Granby pub, and Stevenage Garden Centre.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Cash and till stolen in Letchworth Tesco break-in

The Tesco Express on Bedford Road was broken into in the early hours this morning. Picture: Google Street View

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Stevenage parents go back to school as pupils embrace first week of home learning

Mum Toni has got her kids dancing as part of PE class. Picture: Toni Hanslow

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Cash and till stolen in Letchworth Tesco break-in

The Tesco Express on Bedford Road was broken into in the early hours this morning. Picture: Google Street View

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Stevenage parents go back to school as pupils embrace first week of home learning

Mum Toni has got her kids dancing as part of PE class. Picture: Toni Hanslow

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Emergency appeal launched by Paradise Wildlife Park to help its animals

A jaguar at Paradise Wildlife Park, which has launched an appeal to help with the upkeep of the animals during the site's closure due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Alma Leaper, supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

Parking in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire: What do you need to know?

Stevenage Borough Council has announced a reduced enforcement of parking. Picture: Google

FA voids non-league season from step three to six due to Covid-19 outbreak

Stotfold V Shefford Town & Campton - Stephen Brooks in action for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Coronavirus: May’s DogFest cancelled at Knebworth House

DogFest at Knebworth House from May 2 to May 3, 2020, has been cancelled this year. The festival for dogs and their owners will return to Hertfordshire in 2021. Picture: Louise Farrell / Tell Tails Photography
Drive 24