Selling your home: what to expect from your estate agent

If you've ever put your house up for sale, you may have felt that it wasn't the smoothest process. Having an estate agent who values you as a customer and wants to provide you with the best possible service can really make a difference, and, ultimately, make selling your home easier.

If the estate agent you're with currently isn't as helpful as you'd hoped, then it may be time to consider finding a different one. Own Homes, established in 2008, is an independent estate agent based in Stevenage. We spoke to the director, Stephen Harris, to find out how Own Homes ensure they're always attentive, proactive, and professional in everything they do.

Communication is key

Having to wait ages for a response from your estate agent is far from ideal. If you're finding your estate agent is difficult to get hold of it could be delaying the sale of your home. Finding an estate agent who listens to what you have to say, but also gives you recommendations with your best interests in mind is very valuable. Stephen said: "First and foremost, we always listen to our customers. We know that being listened to is vital in order to feel appreciated as a customer, and that's how we always want ours to feel."

Professional, but also friendly

You're entitled to expect your estate agent to be professional, but it's also great if they're friendly. As a customer, you want to be able to make your estate agent aware of any problems you're having with the selling process. If you feel like your estate agent isn't easily approachable, or understanding when you do approach them about issues, it may be worth thinking about finding a different one. Own Homes always strive to provide brilliant customer service, in a professional but also friendly manner, whether the process is smooth sailing or difficult. Stephen said: "We always ensure we put ourselves in our customers' shoes, and treat them as we'd want to be treated if the roles were reversed. For us, our customer always comes first."

Proactive

When you find an estate agent who is very passionate about what they do, it really shows. Having an estate agent who is always one step ahead puts you in a great position when you're trying to sell your home. Stephen told us: "We always ensure we get back to our customers as soon as we can. We make sure we return phone calls and respond to emails swiftly. Each client is individual and will have their own requirements, so we always acknowledge their wishes and act accordingly. We're flexible and always ensure we meet a client's needs."

Knowledgeable

An estate agent who knows the area inside and out makes the process a lot easier for you. Stephen said: "At Own Homes, we know our territory very well. We know the neighbourhoods, the amenities, and the types of properties available. This helps us to help you."

Customer service is at the heart of everything Own Homes do. They've won a British Property Award for Stevenage for their brilliant customer service three years consecutively. For them, winning the award again this year reinforced that their hard work and enthusiasm is evident to their customers year after year.

If you want to put your property up for sale and you're looking for an estate agent, Own Homes is a great option. To find out more about them, visit own-homes.com or call 01438 367753.