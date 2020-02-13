Transform your life with a bespoke mobility bathroom

It may be time for a mobility bathroom if your movement levels are restricted and you're no longer at ease in your current one. Photo: BMAS Catherine Markie

Are you struggling to use your existing bathroom? Perhaps your mobility has decreased, and you can't manage that step into the bath or shower anymore?

A common misconception is that mobility bathrooms have a hospital look, but this is not the case for BMAS bathrooms. Photo: BMAS A common misconception is that mobility bathrooms have a hospital look, but this is not the case for BMAS bathrooms. Photo: BMAS

Bathing is essential to wellbeing and it's important that you can live independently in your own home. Lee Brand, BMAS Hitchin manager, tells us what to look for in a mobility bathroom.

What is a mobility bathroom?

If your movement levels are restricted due to disability or health conditions, and you're not comfortable using your current bathroom anymore, it's probably time for a mobility bathroom. Mobility bathrooms replace ordinary bathing facilities with walk-in showers, walk-in baths or wet rooms to make you feel more confident and at-ease in your bathroom.

Safe and suitable

Above all, mobility bathrooms must be completely safe and meet the needs of the user. You'd be surprised how many bathing mobility companies may not have this at the forefront of their minds.

"I wouldn't be able to sleep at night knowing that we fitted a bathroom that wasn't completely suitable. Ensuring that our customers get the safest bathroom possible is the most important thing for us," Lee explains.

It is essential that you are able to choose a bathroom bespoke to you. Photo: BMAS It is essential that you are able to choose a bathroom bespoke to you. Photo: BMAS

Sensible, but by no means clinical

A common misconception is that mobility bathrooms have a hospital look. While this may be the case for some, there are others that fight this stigma and offer much more than that.

"The biggest concern our customers have expressed is that we're going to give their bathroom a look better suited to a hospital than a home - this isn't the case! BMAS bathrooms are both practical and stylish and we offer multiple design options so you can choose something that matches the rest of your home," says Lee.

Tailored to you

"We don't supply package bathrooms as that limits choice. Our customers can choose elements of their bathroom and design a completely bespoke room on their own terms, rather than having to conform to a pre-set room," explains Lee.

Ideally, your new bathroom will be built to last; it's essential that you're able to take the reins and choose a bathroom which is bespoke to you.

Convenient bathroom, convenient process

"BMAS go the extra mile to make the process as convenient as possible. We come to you and complete a free initial consultation where we not only assess the existing bathroom, but also your personal needs. This could make the difference between putting a handrail on the left or right-hand side of the toilet for example," says Lee.

The cherry on top

A stress-free, successful experience is one where there is a good client-to-company relationship. When mobility bathroom specialists 'put customers at the heart of everything they do', you know you're not only going to get your dream bathroom but that you'll enjoy the process.

"Once you're a customer of BMAS, you're truly a customer for life. We build lasting relationships with our customers; we're always happy to help with any mobility bathroom problem. As a family run business, we're fully invested in the projects and work with customers from start to finish. I even sign each job off personally to make sure customers are happy with the result," Lee says.

The BMAS showroom in Hitchin will open on February 29 and will house a variety of different mobility bathrooms to inspire your bathroom adaptation project.

"I hope that the people of Hitchin and surrounding areas will think of us as their go-to for mobility bathroom advice and installations," says Lee. "We very much look forward to welcoming them and being of service."

Learn more about BMAS at www.bathingmobility.co.uk. Contact Lee and the team in Hitchin to book a free home consultation on 01462 889 097 or via herts@bathingmobility.co.uk.