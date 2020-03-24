Advanced search

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Where you can find the business support you need

PUBLISHED: 16:50 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 24 March 2020

Mark Bretton, chairman of Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership. Picture: Supplied

Mark Bretton, chairman of Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Hertfordshire businesses will be supported on a local as well as national level during the coronavirus lockdown, the county’s leading organisations have vowed.

David Williams, leader of Herts County Council, Mark Bretton, chair of Herts LEP, and Herts Chamber of Commerce CEO Briege Leahy, have promised to “stand ready” to ensure there is local support “running alongside the national interventions” over the coming weeks.

In a joint statement today, our county’s leaders said: “Our immediate focus has been to get business support schemes up and running as quickly as possible and to signpost businesses and individuals to the right business support.”

You may also want to watch:

Hertfordshire’s main referral point for local businesses will be the Hertfordshire Growth Hub, which has set up a dedicated COVID-19 Business Resource page at r1.dotdigital-pages.com/p/4OQI-9KW/hgh-covid19

Its team of Growth Hub Advisers are also on hand to provide one-to-one support over the phone – on 01707 398168 – or via email enquiries@hertsgrowthhub.com.

Mr Williams, Mr Bretton, and Ms Leahy added: “By speaking with one voice, at this time of global crisis, we can help ensure the most appropriate support packages are delivered to Hertfordshire businesses during the difficult months ahead, and be best placed to secure Hertfordshire’s post COVID-19 recovery.”

Meanwhile, Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a new government website yesterday, which offers a streamlined guide for businesses to access all the relevant information, and find out what support they are eligible for.

Visit businesssupport.gov.uk/coronavirus-business-support for all the advice you need.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Strict controls on movement come into force

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Strict controls on movement come into force

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Confusion reigns with National League holding up final decision on non-league conclusion

Colney Heath and London Colney are just two of the teams awaiting the final non-league decision for this season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Baldock boss Fisher reacts as FA ends Spartan South Midlands season due to Covid-19 outbreak

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Adam Fisher Manager Baldock Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Where you can find the business support you need

Mark Bretton, chairman of Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership. Picture: Supplied

Non-league football season officially over as some clubs left sweating on final FA decision

The Spartan South Midlands League is officially over although no decision on any final outcome has been made. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24