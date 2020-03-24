Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Where you can find the business support you need

Mark Bretton, chairman of Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership. Picture: Supplied Archant

Hertfordshire businesses will be supported on a local as well as national level during the coronavirus lockdown, the county’s leading organisations have vowed.

David Williams, leader of Herts County Council, Mark Bretton, chair of Herts LEP, and Herts Chamber of Commerce CEO Briege Leahy, have promised to “stand ready” to ensure there is local support “running alongside the national interventions” over the coming weeks.

In a joint statement today, our county’s leaders said: “Our immediate focus has been to get business support schemes up and running as quickly as possible and to signpost businesses and individuals to the right business support.”

Hertfordshire’s main referral point for local businesses will be the Hertfordshire Growth Hub, which has set up a dedicated COVID-19 Business Resource page at r1.dotdigital-pages.com/p/4OQI-9KW/hgh-covid19

Its team of Growth Hub Advisers are also on hand to provide one-to-one support over the phone – on 01707 398168 – or via email enquiries@hertsgrowthhub.com.

Mr Williams, Mr Bretton, and Ms Leahy added: “By speaking with one voice, at this time of global crisis, we can help ensure the most appropriate support packages are delivered to Hertfordshire businesses during the difficult months ahead, and be best placed to secure Hertfordshire’s post COVID-19 recovery.”

Meanwhile, Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a new government website yesterday, which offers a streamlined guide for businesses to access all the relevant information, and find out what support they are eligible for.

Visit businesssupport.gov.uk/coronavirus-business-support for all the advice you need.