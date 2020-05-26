Poll

Should Dominic Cummings be sacked? Take part in our poll

Dominic Cummings denied any breaches of lockdown rules during his 260 mile journey to County Durham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Dominic Cummings has come under heavy pressure to resign after allegations he broke coronavirus lockdown rules – but should he be sacked? We want to know what you think.

At a press conference yesterday afternoon, the Prime Minister’s chief adviser defended his decision to drive 260 miles to stay on his parent’s farm in Durham at the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Cummings said he acted “reasonably and legally” due to the ill health of his wife and child, and said he had no regrets about his decision to leave London.

Mr Cummings also batted away criticism of his 30 mile journey to Barnard Castle on April 12, arguing that he needed to “test his eyesight” before returning to London.

MPs, doctors and the general public have come out in force against Mr Cummings, calling on Boris Johnson to sack his chief adviser – however the Prime Minister continues to offer his full support.

This morning, Douglas Ross MP became the first cabinet minister to offer his resignation, saying Mr Cummings’ defence was “not shared by the vast majority of people.”

I haven't commented publicly on the situation with Dominic Cummings as I have waited to hear the full details. I welcome the statement to clarify matters, but there remains aspects of the explanation which I have trouble with. As a result I have resigned as a government Minister. pic.twitter.com/6yXLyMzItJ — Douglas Ross MP (@Douglas4Moray) May 26, 2020

