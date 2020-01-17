Weston to embrace national campaign aimed at promoting village halls

Weston will feature in the national Village Halls Week campaign 2020. Picture: Susie Lucas Archant

A North Herts village hall is taking part in a national campaign to raise awareness of the importance of rural community spaces and the dedication of those who run them.

Cast of Cinderella at Weston Village Hall in 1948. Picture: Judith Evans Cast of Cinderella at Weston Village Hall in 1948. Picture: Judith Evans

Weston Village Hall will host an open day - which North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald will attend - on Saturday, January 25, to showcase their activities and facilities.

The open day will be held during Village Halls Week, an annual campaign run by Action with Communities in Rural England.

Mike Owen, chairman of the hall, said: "Weston Village Hall is a huge part of our community.

Annual dinner held at Weston Village Hall, 1949. Picture: Judith Evans Annual dinner held at Weston Village Hall, 1949. Picture: Judith Evans

"It plays host to social gatherings, fitness classes, lunch clubs, a cafe and book exchange and much more.

"It's also a popular location for parties and celebrations. These things wouldn't happen if we didn't have our hall and volunteers."

Built in 1924, the village hall recently underwent refurbishment to become a bright, modern venue.