Advanced search

Weston to embrace national campaign aimed at promoting village halls

PUBLISHED: 14:02 19 January 2020

Weston will feature in the national Village Halls Week campaign 2020. Picture: Susie Lucas

Weston will feature in the national Village Halls Week campaign 2020. Picture: Susie Lucas

Archant

A North Herts village hall is taking part in a national campaign to raise awareness of the importance of rural community spaces and the dedication of those who run them.

Cast of Cinderella at Weston Village Hall in 1948. Picture: Judith EvansCast of Cinderella at Weston Village Hall in 1948. Picture: Judith Evans

Weston Village Hall will host an open day - which North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald will attend - on Saturday, January 25, to showcase their activities and facilities.

The open day will be held during Village Halls Week, an annual campaign run by Action with Communities in Rural England.

You may also want to watch:

Mike Owen, chairman of the hall, said: "Weston Village Hall is a huge part of our community.

Annual dinner held at Weston Village Hall, 1949. Picture: Judith EvansAnnual dinner held at Weston Village Hall, 1949. Picture: Judith Evans

"It plays host to social gatherings, fitness classes, lunch clubs, a cafe and book exchange and much more.

"It's also a popular location for parties and celebrations. These things wouldn't happen if we didn't have our hall and volunteers."

Built in 1924, the village hall recently underwent refurbishment to become a bright, modern venue.

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Stevenage tyre dealer fined after supplying ‘dangerous’ and ‘unsafe’ tyre

Akbary Tyres, Stevenage was fined after pleading guilty to selling an unsafe tyre. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

Letchworth family launch urgent funeral appeal after baby’s tragic death on New Year’s Eve

Mason was only three weeks old when he passed away on New Year's Eve. Picture: Jade Roper

Serious delays as emergency services respond to crash on A1(M)

A crash on the A1(M) between J7 and J6 is causing long delays. Picture: Archant

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Stevenage tyre dealer fined after supplying ‘dangerous’ and ‘unsafe’ tyre

Akbary Tyres, Stevenage was fined after pleading guilty to selling an unsafe tyre. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

Letchworth family launch urgent funeral appeal after baby’s tragic death on New Year’s Eve

Mason was only three weeks old when he passed away on New Year's Eve. Picture: Jade Roper

Serious delays as emergency services respond to crash on A1(M)

A crash on the A1(M) between J7 and J6 is causing long delays. Picture: Archant

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Weston to embrace national campaign aimed at promoting village halls

Weston will feature in the national Village Halls Week campaign 2020. Picture: Susie Lucas

North Hertfordshire homes to benefit from free central heating scheme

NHDC has secured new funding which will see residents eligible for free central heating systems. Picture: supplied

Stevenage detective recognised for investigations into stabbings

A Stevenage detective has been recognised for his work on an investigation into a number of stabbings by a teenager. Picture: Archant

Knebworth care home residents spread their wings to celebrate the best of British birds

Resident Georgie Homes with staff event co-ordinator Gemma Macinnes. Picture: Jon Savage

Stevenage set to mark Holocaust Memorial Day – 75 years after liberation of Auschwitz

Stevenage Mayor Simon Speller opened an exhbition of books on the Holocaust, as the council prepares to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Terry Wolfe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists