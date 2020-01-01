Advanced search

Weston trio accused of fraudulently claiming £700k care package by faking illness

PUBLISHED: 08:47 19 June 2020

Laura and Philip Borrell and Frances Noble, who all live in Damask Green Road in Weston, near Hitchin, have all appeared at St Albans Magistrates' Court accused of conspiring to commit fraud.

Laura and Philip Borrell and Frances Noble, who all live in Damask Green Road in Weston, near Hitchin, have all appeared at St Albans Magistrates' Court accused of conspiring to commit fraud.

A trio have been accused of fraud after allegedly faking a neurological condition to swindle a care package worth more than £700,000 out of Herts County Council.

Laura and Philip Borrell and Frances Noble, who all live in Damask Green Road in Weston, near Hitchin, have all appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court accused of conspiring to commit fraud by pretending Frances suffered from a neurological condition to access a ‘direct payments care package’ from the county council – intended for people assessed as needing help who want to arrange and pay for their own care and support services.

The trio – who have all pleaded not guilty and been bailed – are accused of fraudulently claiming a care package to the value of £733,936.20 between August 1, 2005 and November 30, 2018 and keeping the money for themselves.

A trial date at St Albans Crown Court has been set for July 16.

