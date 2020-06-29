Advanced search

Livestock returns to Baldock nature reserve for the summer

PUBLISHED: 12:02 29 June 2020

The Weston Hills nature reserve has welcomed back livestock for the summer. Picture: Countryside Management Service.

Weston Hills Local Nature Reserve in Baldock recently welcomed some familiar four-legged visitors to graze in its meadows this summer.

The English Longhorn cattle and sheep are regular visitors to the site, with NHDC and the Countryside Management Service arranging for them to visit annually as part of the Weston Hills conservation grazing regime.

Grazing helps to manage the grassland at Weston Hills and increases its attractiveness to biodiversity – encouraging a wider variety of plants and insects.

Ivel Springs Local Nature Reserve, also in Baldock, will welcome English Longhorn Cattle to its grassland in July.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC’s Executive Member for Environment said: “You always know that summer is here when the Longhorns and sheep arrive on our nature reserves. They are very popular with visitors and we encourage people to visit to see them – but do keep dogs on lead at all times when nearby.”

Topic Tags:

