Advanced search

Hitchin residents consulted as John Barker Place regeneration nears judgment day

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 October 2019

An artist's impression of the new John Barker Place estate, as seen from Westmill Road. Picture: settle

An artist's impression of the new John Barker Place estate, as seen from Westmill Road. Picture: settle

Archant

Westmill residents in Hitchin were consulted at a public forum last Monday as crunch time for the long-awaited John Barker Place regeneration nears.

The meeting - hosted by housing association Settle - invited Westmill residents to present questions before a final planning decision is made by North Herts District Council's Planning Control Committee on November 14.

If permission is granted, the first phase of the redevelopment is expected to begin in the new year, and would see 37 new flats constructed for residents of the nearby Westmill Lawns retirement living scheme and Freemans Close, which backs onto John Barker Place. The work is expected to be completed by early 2022.

You may also want to watch:

North Herts District Councillor Martin Stears-Handscomb, who chaired the meeting at the Priory School, said feedback among residents was "generally positive", with questions focusing on the timescales of the development, and the proposed Swinburne Avenue location of the new play area - which has been met with some criticism.

READ MORE: Concerns over proposed Hitchin play area



Penny Metcalf, director of development at Settle, said: "We appreciate residents attending the public meeting and giving us valuable feedback. We will continue working with councillors and residents across the Westmill community as we go forward."

Proposals for the regeneration of John Barker Place stretch back nearly a decade, with previous projects shelved over funding issues and concerns over practicalities. In 2011, the estate was ranked as the fourth most deprived in Hertfordshire.

The latest plans for the regeneration were submitted by NHDC in June this year, after a £20 million cash injection from housing association Settle - formerly known as North Hertfordshire Homes.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hugs and tears as Stevenage’s Waitrose shuts down

The closure affects 97 members of staff, with some made redundant and some relocated to other Waitrose stores. Picture: Nicky Williams.

Arrest made but North Herts wanted appeal continues

Police are appealing for help to trace Ashley Nightingale from North Herts, who is wanted in connection with a robbery. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage Co-op could remain shut for ‘next few weeks’ after flooding damage

The Co-op branch on Filey Close has been closed for over a month after flood damage. Picture: Jacob Savill

CCTV appeal after van keys stolen in Stevenage burglary

Police have released CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Pound Avenue, Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Road reopens in Stevenage town centre

Traffic in Stevenage town centre earlier today after police closed part of Lytton Way. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Hugs and tears as Stevenage’s Waitrose shuts down

The closure affects 97 members of staff, with some made redundant and some relocated to other Waitrose stores. Picture: Nicky Williams.

Arrest made but North Herts wanted appeal continues

Police are appealing for help to trace Ashley Nightingale from North Herts, who is wanted in connection with a robbery. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage Co-op could remain shut for ‘next few weeks’ after flooding damage

The Co-op branch on Filey Close has been closed for over a month after flood damage. Picture: Jacob Savill

CCTV appeal after van keys stolen in Stevenage burglary

Police have released CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Pound Avenue, Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Road reopens in Stevenage town centre

Traffic in Stevenage town centre earlier today after police closed part of Lytton Way. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin residents consulted as John Barker Place regeneration nears judgment day

An artist's impression of the new John Barker Place estate, as seen from Westmill Road. Picture: settle

Stevenage Co-op could remain shut for ‘next few weeks’ after flooding damage

The Co-op branch on Filey Close has been closed for over a month after flood damage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Hugs and tears as Stevenage’s Waitrose shuts down

The closure affects 97 members of staff, with some made redundant and some relocated to other Waitrose stores. Picture: Nicky Williams.

Long M25 queues as one lane blocked due to crash near South Mimms

A crash has happened near South Mimms on the M25. Picture: Archant.

CCTV appeal after van keys stolen in Stevenage burglary

Police have released CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Pound Avenue, Stevenage. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists