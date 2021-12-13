Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Hitchin street embodies spirit of Christmas with community advent calendar

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:27 AM December 13, 2021
The residents of West Hill, Hitchin's community living Christmas advent calendar

The residents of West Hill, Hitchin hope to lift the festive spirits of their community with their living Christmas advent calendar - Credit: Odile Barclay

Residents of a street in Hitchin have established what they hope will be a new tradition with a community advent calendar.

Those living on West Hill, off the A505, have taken it upon themselves to lift the spirits of the people of Hitchin and hope to bring a smile to people who pass through by illuminating their windows with festive displays, with new ones popping up each day.

With a residential home at the top of West Hill and a range of ages living on the road itself, those behind the thoroughfare's community advent initiative hope that the calendar encourages people of all ages to get out for some fresh air and Christmas cheer.

West Hill resident and calendar organiser Odile Barclay explained that advent dates are allocated secretly among the residents, adding that the community project brought "lots of people together to work towards a Christmas goal".


