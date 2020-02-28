Welwyn Garden City boy arrested in connection with assault in Stevenage

A 17-year-old boy from Welwyn Garden City has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after an incident in Stevenage where a victim was sprayed with liquid that was claimed to be ammonia.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident, which happened in Sish Lane - near the Popple Way shops yesterday.

At about 2.20pm, a man was approached by two men and two women.

One of the men then sprayed the victim with liquid from a Lucozade bottle. He allegedly said that it was ammonia, though the victim was not injured.

The suspect reportedly had a knife. No one sustained any injuries.

The boy has been released on bail with conditions while enquiries continue.

Det Sgt Ben Dixon said: "Of course, an incident of this nature is concerning - but please be assured we are treating this as an isolated incident.

"We are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the timeline of events leading up to this incident.

"If you were in the area at the time and believe you may have witnessed the incident - or believe you may have seen a group of people behaving suspiciously - please get in contact with us as soon as you can.

"Any information, even something which may seem relatively minor, could be key to our investigation."

If you have any information, you can report it online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/18004/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

