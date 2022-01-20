Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Pick up your new look Comet every Thursday

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 7:00 AM January 20, 2022
We're proud to present our special, relaunch edition of the Comet this week

We're proud to present our special, relaunch edition of the Comet this week - Credit: Archant

This week I'm delighted to present the new look Comet newspaper to our loyal readers and advertisers.

It’s more than 50 years since the Comet first hit the press and we celebrate this milestone with a special supplement supported by some of the areas most well-known businesses – big and small.

The new design is complemented with a renewed focus on the news that matters to you in Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock.

We’re also running regular spotlights on our picturesque villages and featuring contributors from the area.

Produced in association with Airbus in Stevenage, we are printing and distributing 113,000 copies as we urge you to support local businesses 
who’ve stood the test of time.

Many of you either buy or receive a copy of the Comet every Thursday. We, and our advertisers, are genuinely grateful for your ongoing support. Others may receive a complimentary copy for the first time today as a special, one-off distribution.

With the support of our valued readers - both new and longstanding - we have a bright future ahead, and its vital an independent press and its advertisers thrive.

In the coming weeks we'll also be announcing exciting online projects, so please keep visiting our website every day and keep up-to-date with breaking news.

Anne Suslak, editor

Stevenage News
Hitchin News
Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The image shows how Stevenage car park could look

Stevenage Borough Council

Council to build new car park to improve entrance into town

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Corina Perry with her two youngest children, Max and Isabelle.

Stevenage siblings launch funeral fundraiser following Covid death of...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
police stock image

Herts Live News

Schoolgirl inappropriately touched while walking home

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to reports of a theft at Jubilee Trade Centre in Letchworth

Herts Live News

ATM stolen during ram raid at Baldock store

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon