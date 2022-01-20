Pick up your new look Comet every Thursday

This week I'm delighted to present the new look Comet newspaper to our loyal readers and advertisers.

It’s more than 50 years since the Comet first hit the press and we celebrate this milestone with a special supplement supported by some of the areas most well-known businesses – big and small.



The new design is complemented with a renewed focus on the news that matters to you in Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock.



We’re also running regular spotlights on our picturesque villages and featuring contributors from the area.



Produced in association with Airbus in Stevenage, we are printing and distributing 113,000 copies as we urge you to support local businesses

who’ve stood the test of time.



Many of you either buy or receive a copy of the Comet every Thursday. We, and our advertisers, are genuinely grateful for your ongoing support. Others may receive a complimentary copy for the first time today as a special, one-off distribution.

With the support of our valued readers - both new and longstanding - we have a bright future ahead, and its vital an independent press and its advertisers thrive.

In the coming weeks we'll also be announcing exciting online projects, so please keep visiting our website every day and keep up-to-date with breaking news.

Anne Suslak, editor