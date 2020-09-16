Advanced search

Have your say on new site for Stevenage homes in online webinar

PUBLISHED: 09:56 17 September 2020

The plan for 526 new homes, which will be delivered by The Guinness Partnership, will be on Danestrete's Matalan site. Picture: TGP

The plan for 526 new homes, which will be delivered by The Guinness Partnership, will be on Danestrete's Matalan site. Picture: TGP

Archant

A webinar has been planned that allows Stevenage residents to ask questions about a planned building development – that could see more than 520 homes, a car park and a large retail unit built in the town centre.

The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations, announced there will be an online video presentation on proposals for the Matalan site in Stevenage Town Centre.

The site includes the retail store and associated car parking on Danestrete as well as the adjacent car parking to the rear of the store and fronting Lytton Way.

Guinness acquired the Matalan unit from its previous owners last year, with overall planning permission for 526 homes, 1,700m of retail space and a car park being granted a number of years ago.

Linda Robinson, TGP’s development director, said: “With the current COVID-19 epidemic limiting our availability to meet with residents, businesses and other stakeholders face to face, we are using new online methods to involve people interested in our proposals.

“We will give a video presentation and then answer any questions.

“We’re keen to hear from a wide cross-section of the community and we’re grateful for the feedback we have received so far, prior to the finalisation of our planning application.”

The webinar will take place on Thursday, September 24 at 6.30pm. Sign up at: www.matalansitestevenage.info/join-our-webinar

