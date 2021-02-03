Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Pictures show work beginning on new homes on former Stevenage school site

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:03 AM February 3, 2021   
CGI image of londsale school development

The development on the former Lonsdale School site will bring 79 houses and six apartments on the six-acre site. - Credit: Chalkdene Developments

Construction is well under way to build 85 new homes on the former Lonsdale School site in Stevenage.

The development in Webb Rise is being carried out by Chalkdene Development - a joint venture partnership between Morgan Sindall Group and Herts Living Ltd.

Webb Rise building site

The development at the former Lonsdale School, named 'Trig Point', is well under way. - Credit: Chalkdene Developments

The work is set deliver 79 houses and six apartments on the six-acre site.

Chalkdene Developments purchased the site from Hertfordshire County Council and entered into a contract with Lovell to build the development.

Named 'Trig Point', the project will consist of 64 one, two and three bedroom homes for market sale.

An additional 21 homes will be affordable, split between five houses for shared ownership and 16 for rent, which will also include six adapted for residents with disabilities.

Settle Group is purchasing the affordable rent and shared ownership homes including the adapted apartments. Hertfordshire County Council’s adult care services team will be nominating people for the disabled units.

Councillor Ralph Sangster, executive member for resources and performance, said: “This development will continue to support Hertfordshire County Council’s Good Growth Ambitions and provides 85 high quality homes in Stevenage of which 21 will be affordable."

Managing director of HLL Steve Faber added: “We are delighted to be investing into another Chalkdene scheme; especially here, with the inclusion of six disability adapted units. We are confident the high quality design, family-friendly environment and excellent location will appeal to local homebuyers.”

Mary Parsons, partnership director at Lovell Partnerships, said: “This is a great example of partnership working and how, through the Chalkdene Developments joint venture, we can continue to support Herts County Council’s strategic objectives whilst also delivering much needed, high quality new homes.”

The plans were given the green light by Stevenage Borough Council's planning committee in December 2019.

At the time, it was said a section 106 financial agreement would be necessary to contribute towards play space, education, youth and library services.

The first homes are expected to be completed in October this year.

