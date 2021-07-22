Weather warning for rain on the horizon after scorching heatwave

Published: 5:38 PM July 22, 2021

A yellow weather warning is in place for Stevenage, North Herts and Royston - Credit: Sarah Pattison

A weather warning for rain is set to be in place from Saturday this week for Stevenage, North Herts, Central Beds and South Cambs.

The Met Office has put the yellow warning in place for the East of England from midnight on Saturday until 11.59pm on Sunday, as heavy rain and thundery showers are expected to move in.

This follows days of scorching heat across the country. Most of us welcomed a thunderstorm on Tuesday evening.

According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some building. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

From Monday, the sunshine is set to resume, with highs of 23°C.



