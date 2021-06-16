Yellow weather warning of thunderstorms in Herts

Published: 9:00 AM June 16, 2021

A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms - Credit: Met Office

A yellow weather warning due to thunderstorms is in place for Hertfordshire from 6pm today.

According to the Met Office, some areas will see storms from the later part of today, through to Friday,

It also states that the storms may develop on Friday through to Saturday, with another yellow warning in place for those days.

Between 20mm and 40mm of rain - and perhaps 60mm in a few areas - is expected to fall over around 12 hours.

This comes following glorious sunshine across the board for the last few days.



