Yellow warning for rain in Herts as Storm Christoph approaches

Published: 11:59 AM January 19, 2021

The Met Office has issued yellow and amber warnings across the UK as Storm Christoph is set to hit. - Credit: Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Hertfordshire, as Storm Christoph is forecast to bring heavy rain in the coming days.

The warning will be in place from midnight tomorrow, until midday Thursday, and forecasts more potential flooding in our county.

According to the Met Office the storm may cause flooding of a few homes and businesses, longer journey times for bus and train services, spray and flooding on roads and some interruption to power supplies.

Last week's heavy downpour caused roads in the area to flood, including Martins Way in Stevenage.