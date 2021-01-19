Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Weather

Yellow warning for rain in Herts as Storm Christoph approaches

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:59 AM January 19, 2021   
Met office

The Met Office has issued yellow and amber warnings across the UK as Storm Christoph is set to hit. - Credit: Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Hertfordshire, as Storm Christoph is forecast to bring heavy rain in the coming days.

The warning will be in place from midnight tomorrow, until midday Thursday, and forecasts more potential flooding in our county.

According to the Met Office the storm may cause flooding of a few homes and businesses, longer journey times for bus and train services, spray and flooding on roads and some interruption to power supplies.

Last week's heavy downpour caused roads in the area to flood, including Martins Way in Stevenage

Hertfordshire Weather
Herfordshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding closes part of major road in Stevenage

Jacob Thorburn

person

Damage caused to Stevenage salon during burglary

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon

Stevenage school confirms food hampers will be scrapped after national...

Jacob Thorburn

person

Armed police and helicopter search for man seen with firearm

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus