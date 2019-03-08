Video

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Herts, Cambs and beyond

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office Archant

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire, as torrential rain, hail and lightning expected across parts of England.

The warning will be in place for the East of England region from 6pm this evening until 9pm tomorrow night.

According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly and there is potential for travel disruption.

It also said: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."