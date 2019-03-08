Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Herts, Cambs and beyond

PUBLISHED: 10:46 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 18 June 2019

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office

Archant

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire, as torrential rain, hail and lightning expected across parts of England.

The warning will be in place for the East of England region from 6pm this evening until 9pm tomorrow night.

You may also want to watch:

According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly and there is potential for travel disruption.

It also said: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Police have arrested a man following an alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin.

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Teenage boy arrested in Stevenage after machete ‘thrown under car’

A Stevenage teenager was arrested in Silam Road after a machete was found under a car. Picture: Archant

How Stevenage and Hitchin drop-ins for the homeless have created family bonds

Aaron Collins attends the Feed Up Warm Up Stevenage drop-in each week, and says when he is back on his feet he hopes to come back as a volunteer. Picture: Matt Powell

Most Read

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Police have arrested a man following an alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin.

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Teenage boy arrested in Stevenage after machete ‘thrown under car’

A Stevenage teenager was arrested in Silam Road after a machete was found under a car. Picture: Archant

How Stevenage and Hitchin drop-ins for the homeless have created family bonds

Aaron Collins attends the Feed Up Warm Up Stevenage drop-in each week, and says when he is back on his feet he hopes to come back as a volunteer. Picture: Matt Powell

Latest from the The Comet

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Herts, Cambs and beyond

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office

Positives for Park despite loss to league leaders Preston

Knebworth's Charlie Randall batting in the match between Knebworth Park and Shenley Village. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hundreds celebrate a festival of running in the heart of Letchworth

Hundreds took part in the Run Around the Garden 5k in Letchworth, Picture: Dave Braybrook

Does your business have something to shout about? Enter our 2019 awards

Herts Business Awards 2019 launch at Knebworth House. Picture: Cathy Benucci Photography

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists