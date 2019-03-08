Met Office issues yellow warning for rain across Herts
PUBLISHED: 08:01 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:01 14 October 2019
Archant
Heavy rain is expected to hit large parts of the UK this afternoon, including across Hertfordshire.
You may also want to watch:
As a result, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain from midday today through to midnight.
The warning has been put in place as there is a small chance of flooding and disruption, as 15mm to 25mm is likely to fall.
For further details, go to metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice