Met Office issues yellow warning for rain across Herts

The yellow warning will be in place from 12 noon today until midnight tonight, Picture: The Met Office Archant

Heavy rain is expected to hit large parts of the UK this afternoon, including across Hertfordshire.

As a result, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain from midday today through to midnight.

The warning has been put in place as there is a small chance of flooding and disruption, as 15mm to 25mm is likely to fall.

For further details, go to metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice