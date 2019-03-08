Advanced search

Met Office issues yellow warning for rain across Herts

PUBLISHED: 08:01 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:01 14 October 2019

The yellow warning will be in place from 12 noon today until midnight tonight, Picture: The Met Office

The yellow warning will be in place from 12 noon today until midnight tonight, Picture: The Met Office

Heavy rain is expected to hit large parts of the UK this afternoon, including across Hertfordshire.

As a result, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain from midday today through to midnight.

The warning has been put in place as there is a small chance of flooding and disruption, as 15mm to 25mm is likely to fall.

For further details, go to metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice

