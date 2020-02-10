Video

Storm Ciara: Viral video shows portaloo making a run for it near Hitchin

The viral video shows this red portaloo being pushed across Holwell Road. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit Archant

A viral video has been widely shared online, showing a portaloo being blown across a road near Hitchin.

Why did the portaloo cross the road? Because of a little wind #StormCaira 406248 pic.twitter.com/JzduEDxwPI — BCH Road Policing (@roadpoliceBCH) February 9, 2020

The original tweet from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit features the red portaloo being pushed by winds from Storm Ciara across Holwell Road, just outside the village yesterday.

In the video, the driver, who was leaving Holwell, has to slow down to a stop as the portaloo slowly slides in front of them.

Alongside the video, they tweeted: "Why did the portaloo cross the road? Because of a little wind #StormCiara."

People from across the UK were commenting on the viral sensation - with news outlets in London, Cambridge, Gloucester and even Belfast reporting on the video.