Weather warning in place as Storm Francis set to hit Herts

A weather warning for wind is in place across Hertfordshire as Storm Francis is set to hit tomorrow.

The yellow warning comes in from 9am tomorrow morning, and will be in place until 9am on Wednesday.

According to the Met Office, Storm Francis “will bring some very strong winds leading to disruption to travel and power supplies, along with potential damage to trees”.

Gusts are likely to reach between 55 and 60mph in some areas.

The Met Office says winds this strong are “unusual for August and they will be accompanied by some heavy rain in places, with possible transport disruption and impacts on outdoor activities”.