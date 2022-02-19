UK Power Networks say 1,700 homes in Hertfordshire are still affected as a result of Storm Eunice. - Credit: PA

More than 1,500 homes across Hertfordshire are still without power after the county was battered by Storm Eunice yesterday.

UK Power Networks say they’ve restored power to over half-a-million homes across the UK, but there are still 1,700 customers affected in Hertfordshire.

A spokesperson said: “Storm Eunice caused significant damage to parts of the electricity network in the South East and East of England, after the worst sustained high winds we have seen in our region for years.

The progress of the storm

“The weather caused a month’s worth of faults in a day. Our equipment has been damaged in more than 1,800 locations.

“We have managed to restore more than 84 per cent of those affected, by remote control so far.

“Now winds have subsided, engineers are working to locate, assess and begin repairing damage to restore supplies as quickly as possible.

“We will be prioritising damage affecting the largest groups of customers first. We are working hard to restore all supplies as quickly as possible, although this is a multi-day event.”

East of England outages:

Cambridgeshire 900

Essex 14,900

Hertfordshire 1,700

Suffolk 11,900

Norfolk 3,900

The spokesperson added: “Do you, or someone you know, need extra support during a power cut

“We provide free services to customers who need it. Call us on 0800 028 4581 and ask us about the Priority Services Register.

“For widespread power cuts, we may be able to update you by text if the service is available for your area. You can check by texting POWER and your postcode to 80876. (For example POWER IP3 8AA)

“Please treat electricity cables as live, stay away and call us immediately 0800 31 63 105 or 105 (Free to call from a landline or a mobile phone).

“If you see electricity lines that are down or causing significant risk to the public please call 999.”