Around 1,700 still without power in Hertfordshire due to Storm Eunice
- Credit: PA
More than 1,500 homes across Hertfordshire are still without power after the county was battered by Storm Eunice yesterday.
UK Power Networks say they’ve restored power to over half-a-million homes across the UK, but there are still 1,700 customers affected in Hertfordshire.
A spokesperson said: “Storm Eunice caused significant damage to parts of the electricity network in the South East and East of England, after the worst sustained high winds we have seen in our region for years.
“The weather caused a month’s worth of faults in a day. Our equipment has been damaged in more than 1,800 locations.
“We have managed to restore more than 84 per cent of those affected, by remote control so far.
“Now winds have subsided, engineers are working to locate, assess and begin repairing damage to restore supplies as quickly as possible.
“We will be prioritising damage affecting the largest groups of customers first. We are working hard to restore all supplies as quickly as possible, although this is a multi-day event.”
Most Read
- 1 Updates as Storm Eunice batters Hertfordshire
- 2 Century-old beech tree in Hitchin destroyed by Storm Eunice
- 3 Knife-wielding teen allegedly threatened group inside Hyde Café
- 4 Met Office upgrade Hertfordshire Storm Eunice weather warning to red
- 5 5 Hertfordshire nightclubs the county has lost over the years
- 6 Teen charged after armed cash robbery at Stevenage newsagents
- 7 Hertfordshire rail users urged not to travel when Storm Eunice arrives
- 8 Buses to replace trains on Hertfordshire main line for six Sundays
- 9 Halloween mask-wearing thief steals ‘quantity of cash’ from newsagent
- 10 Jailed sub-postmaster was one of 700 wrongfully prosecuted, as public inquiry begins
East of England outages:
- Cambridgeshire 900
- Essex 14,900
- Hertfordshire 1,700
- Suffolk 11,900
- Norfolk 3,900
The spokesperson added: “Do you, or someone you know, need extra support during a power cut
“We provide free services to customers who need it. Call us on 0800 028 4581 and ask us about the Priority Services Register.
“For widespread power cuts, we may be able to update you by text if the service is available for your area. You can check by texting POWER and your postcode to 80876. (For example POWER IP3 8AA)
“Please treat electricity cables as live, stay away and call us immediately 0800 31 63 105 or 105 (Free to call from a landline or a mobile phone).
“If you see electricity lines that are down or causing significant risk to the public please call 999.”