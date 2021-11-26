Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Weather

Video

Yellow warning for snow and wind in Herts as Storm Arwen sweeps in

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:26 PM November 26, 2021
Jane Gill sledging with her four-year-old granddaughter Rosie. Picture: Margesson Photography

Jane Gill sledging with her four-year-old granddaughter Rosie. Picture: Margesson Photography - Credit: Archant

The first major storm this winter could bring travel mayhem and event disruption to Herts.

Meteorologists at the Met Office have issued two yellow warnings for our part of the country, with Storm Arwen bringing in wind and snow from the North Sea.

From midnight tonight, Hertfordshire residents, as well as others living up and down the country, should expect high winds - and that may cause some travel disruption and damage.

Winds are expected to batter the area through to 6pm, with snow warnings only in place until around 10am.

As a result, injuries and danger to life from flying debris is possible, as well as damage to trees, buildings and affected travel services.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is a slight chance that snowfall could cut off some rural communities.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park to temporarily close to the public in January
  2. 2 How Hertfordshire’s coronavirus figures compare to last year's lockdown
  3. 3 Driver assaulted in racially aggravated attack following car crash
  1. 4 Hitchin named as happiest place to live in the East of England
  2. 5 Symonds Green development raises the number of social homes in Stevenage
  3. 6 Sir Elton John to play two Hertfordshire shows at Watford FC's Vicarage Road ground in 2022
  4. 7 Stevenage woman's serious lung operation to be shown on TV programme
  5. 8 BID releases official statement after cancelling Christmas lights switch-on
  6. 9 Residents encouraged to have their say on Stevenage's new political map
  7. 10 Push to learn lessons from Jess, 27, who lost her life to cancer

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said that the south-east, though fairly windy, is "likely to escape the worst of the gusts", with the worst affected areas - namely, in Scotland - seeing gusts of wind clocking in at over 75mph.

Hertfordshire Weather
Herts Live
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Comet was given a preview of the Tranquil Turtle's menu ahead of its opening next week

A taste of what's to come: We look at Tranquil Turtle's menu ahead of...

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
A cyclist was knocked off his bike and verbally assaulted in Royston, and police are appealing for i

Herts Live

Emergency services called to crash on A1(M)

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Clocktower in Stevenage town centre

Herts Live

Town square altercation onlookers urged to come forward

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Tree stumps off Gresley Way in Stevenage

Work begins on Gresley Park site for 600 homes

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon