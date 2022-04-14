Video
Fairlands Valley Aqua Park will reopen for summer on Good Friday
- Credit: Stevenage Borough Council
A warm bank holiday weather forecast means that the Fairlands Valley Aqua Park can open from Good Friday.
The weather in Stevenage over Easter bank holiday weekend (Friday, April 15-Monday, April 18) is set to rival conditions in parts of Spain.
With warm, dry conditions over Hertfordshire, Stevenage Borough Council has said it will open up Fairlands Valley Aqua Park on schedule.
A council spokesperson said: "Great news! As the weather forecast is looking good for the long Easter weekend, we'll be opening our Aqua Park in Fairlands Valley Park."
Weather permitting, the Aqua Park will be open each weekend, including bank holidays, until Sunday, June 5.
From Monday, June 6 until July 23, the splash zone will open every day.
As well as the Aqua Park, Farilands Valley is home to an 11-acre sailing lake, outdoor activity centre and woodland.
Temperatures in the area are set to reach highs of 20C on Good Friday, warmer than a rainy 17C in Malta and on par with sunny Barcelona.
On Saturday and Sunday, temperatures are set to sit at around the 17-18C mark in Hertfordshire.
Met Office forecasters predict cloudier weather on Easter Monday, with highs of 14C.
The pollen count in Hertfordshire is set to be "high" across all four bank holiday dates.
More information about Fairlands Valley Park is on the Stevenage Borough Council website: https://www.stevenage.gov.uk/leisure-culture-and-wellbeing/parks-and-open-spaces/fairlands-valley-park