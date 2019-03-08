Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stevenage set for mini heatwave

PUBLISHED: 17:43 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:43 22 July 2019

The Met Office has issued a hot weather warning

The Met Office has issued a hot weather warning

Archant

The mercury is on the rise this week, with BBC Weather currently predicting a top temperature of 34°C for Stevenage on Thursday.

Temperatures are predicted to fall back into the 20s by Friday and for the weekend.

You may also want to watch:

The UK may potentially beat its record temperature of 38.5°C, from August 2003. The all-time July record of 36.7°C, from 2015, is even more likely to be beaten.

Chief meteorologist for the Met Office, Paul Gundersen, said: "The UK will experience another pulse of high temperatures this week, with the possibility of records being broken for not only July but also all-time records. Conditions will feel much more comfortable for all by the time we get to Friday."

Tempratures may reach up to 34°C this week.Tempratures may reach up to 34°C this week.

Public Health England's website gives advice on staying safe during high tempratures: "Prevention is the best bet here and our advice has three parts - keep hydrated, keep your home cool and keep yourself cool."

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Waitrose: Public petitions launched to save Stevenage store and Post Office

A notice to customers outside the Stevenage Old Town Waitrose. Picture: Alan Davies

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

A505 crash driver still in critical condition

A505 Wallington crash: The Mercedes driver remains in a critical condition in hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Waitrose: Lidl refuses to be drawn on Stevenage speculation

Waitrose

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Waitrose: Public petitions launched to save Stevenage store and Post Office

A notice to customers outside the Stevenage Old Town Waitrose. Picture: Alan Davies

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

A505 crash driver still in critical condition

A505 Wallington crash: The Mercedes driver remains in a critical condition in hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Waitrose: Lidl refuses to be drawn on Stevenage speculation

Waitrose

Latest from the The Comet

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Stevenage set for mini heatwave

The Met Office has issued a hot weather warning

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Waitrose: Lidl refuses to be drawn on Stevenage speculation

Waitrose

New deputy lieutenants appointed to assist Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire

Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss appointed six deputy lieutenants. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists