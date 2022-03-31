Gallery
Pictures show flurries of snowfall across Stevenage
- Credit: Charlotte Conway
As predicted, there is snowfall in Hertfordshire.
Despite the warm temperatures and bright sunshine earlier this week, the Great British weather has taken a frosty turn.
Met Office has forecast that "the light snow will move to sunny intervals by lunchtime", though this is subject to change.
Snow has fallen across Hertfordshire in Stevenage, St Albans, Hitchin and Hatfield.
Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit warned drivers to take care while driving in the conditions.
They said: "Snow is starting to fall in Cambridgeshire and appears to be getting heavier, take care when travelling and plan longer for your journey."
Met Office said: "Blustery wintry showers for many though the day. Hail, sleet and further brief snow in places. Showers perhaps merging to give longer spells of sleet or snow in the east.
Most Read
- 1 Developers urge people still ‘stay away’ from Swingate House
- 2 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire
- 3 Teen sentenced to 11 years in prison after stabbing woman in Hitchin
- 4 ‘Distinctive’ Wildax Solaris camper van stolen in Stevenage Old Town
- 5 Road resurfacing works postponed due to housing development
- 6 7 of the best budget afternoon teas in Hertfordshire
- 7 Recap: A1(M) closed after multi-vehicle crash near Stevenage
- 8 Three men jailed for more than 45 years after 'frenzied' knife attack in Shefford
- 9 'Scariest' dinosaur arrives at Paradise Wildlife Park's World of Dinosaurs this Easter
- 10 Popular 1830s George IV pub reopens following ‘extensive renovation’
"A brighter but still chilly day on Friday. Occasional blustery showers continuing in to the weekend."