Gallery

Charlotte Conway sent in this wintry scene from Stevenage - Credit: Charlotte Conway

As predicted, there is snowfall in Hertfordshire.

Despite the warm temperatures and bright sunshine earlier this week, the Great British weather has taken a frosty turn.

Met Office has forecast that "the light snow will move to sunny intervals by lunchtime", though this is subject to change.

Snow has fallen across Hertfordshire in Stevenage, St Albans, Hitchin and Hatfield.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit warned drivers to take care while driving in the conditions.

They said: "Snow is starting to fall in Cambridgeshire and appears to be getting heavier, take care when travelling and plan longer for your journey."

Met Office said: "Blustery wintry showers for many though the day. Hail, sleet and further brief snow in places. Showers perhaps merging to give longer spells of sleet or snow in the east.

"A brighter but still chilly day on Friday. Occasional blustery showers continuing in to the weekend."

Stevenage

Becci Cole sent in this photo of her little ones on the snowy school run in Stevenage. - Credit: Becci Cole

Charlotte Conway sent in this wintry scene from Stevenage - Credit: Charlotte Conway

What a view to wake up to. Sent in by Jo Ansell. - Credit: Jo Ansell