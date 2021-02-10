Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Beautiful pictures as snow falls over Stevenage

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:30 PM February 10, 2021   
Shephalbury Park in Stevenage in the snow

Shephalbury Park in Stevenage in the snow - Credit: Jacqueline Lau

Readers sent in their breathtaking pictures of the recent snowy weather throughout Stevenage and surrounding areas.

Despite lockdown restrictions, residents were still able to get outside and enjoy spending time in the snow.

On Saturday and Sunday there was a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for the third consecutive weekend. The snow continued into this week, although not as heavily as it had fallen in January.

A council worker emptying a bin in Shephalbury Park in Stevenage in the snow

A council worker emptying a bin in Shephalbury Park in Stevenage in the snow - Credit: Jacqueline Lau

Jacqueline Lau sent in pictures of Stevenage in the snow, including stunning drone footage and a council worker emptying a bin in Shephalbury Park in the snow.

She said: "We owe thanks to the many unsung, underappreciated heroes among us."

Shephalbury Park in Stevenage in the snow

Shephalbury Park in Stevenage in the snow - Credit: Jacqueline Lau

Former Comet editor Nick Gill also captured a picture of horses enjoying the snow in Stevenage's Forster Country.

Horses enjoying the snow in Stevenage's Forster Country

Horses enjoying the snow in Stevenage's Forster Country - Credit: Nick Gill

The current yellow weather warning of snow and ice is expected to last until tomorrow, with icy patches and snow showers expected to cause travel disruption.

