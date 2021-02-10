Beautiful pictures as snow falls over Stevenage
- Credit: Jacqueline Lau
Readers sent in their breathtaking pictures of the recent snowy weather throughout Stevenage and surrounding areas.
Despite lockdown restrictions, residents were still able to get outside and enjoy spending time in the snow.
On Saturday and Sunday there was a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for the third consecutive weekend. The snow continued into this week, although not as heavily as it had fallen in January.
Jacqueline Lau sent in pictures of Stevenage in the snow, including stunning drone footage and a council worker emptying a bin in Shephalbury Park in the snow.
She said: "We owe thanks to the many unsung, underappreciated heroes among us."
You may also want to watch:
Former Comet editor Nick Gill also captured a picture of horses enjoying the snow in Stevenage's Forster Country.
The current yellow weather warning of snow and ice is expected to last until tomorrow, with icy patches and snow showers expected to cause travel disruption.
Most Read
- 1 Anti-social moped riders targeted in Stevenage police's park crackdown
- 2 Heavy police presence near Stevenage park
- 3 Man arrested on suspicion of ABH following police chase
- 4 Stevenage Box Wood: Just who is selling off the ancient woodland?
- 5 Widow's heart-breaking tribute song to husband who lost cancer battle
- 6 Town Lodge development plans revealed by council
- 7 Fraudster's property sold to pay back some of £2 million made illegally
- 8 Residents and councillors warn small development could set 'worrying' Green Belt precedent
- 9 Vicky Lovelace-Collins: Family of paramedic killed in crash mount 'Fight For Our Forgotten Hero' campaign
- 10 Dog walker left with head injury following town centre altercation