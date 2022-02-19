The Met Office has issued a yellow wind weather warning for Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Essex. - Credit: Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Essex which is set to last from Sunday until Monday.

They say that more damage to trees and infrastructure is to be expected from midday tomorrow (February 20) until around 3pm on Monday.

A spokesperson said: “Further periods of strong winds are expected across much of England and Wales on Sunday and Monday which may cause some disruption.”

What the Met Office says we can expect:

Some delays to road, rail, and ferry transport are likely.

Delays or restrictions for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Some damage to infrastructure and trees/branches is possible, especially where made more vulnerable by Storm Eunice.

Power outages are possible, and efforts to restore power to areas which have had interrupted supply in the wake of Storm Eunice are likely to be hampered.

The progress of the storm

It follows a day of destruction across the country yesterday as Storm Eunice battered the UK with strong wind gusts over 90mph.

