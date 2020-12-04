Advanced search

Met Office issue yellow weather warning as temperatures set to plummet

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 December 2020

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Hertfordshire.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for our areas, as temperatures are expected to hit freezing overnight.

The Met Office, which issued the yellow weather alert, says that Hertfordshire’s residents can expect icy patches to form on surfaces between 9pm tonight and 10am tomorrow.

The national weather service is also warning that some injuries may occur from slips and falls on the ice, and of probable icy parts of untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Temperatures in our area are expected to fall to between 1°C and 0°C overnight and into the early morning.

